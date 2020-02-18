Search

See inside this former farm building after its luxury make-over

PUBLISHED: 06:00 19 February 2020

See how this former agricultural building has been transformed into three luxurious holiday homes. Pic: submitted

See how this former agricultural building has been transformed into three luxurious holiday homes. Pic: submitted

See how this redundant farm building in East Ruston has been transformed for a glamorous stay with modern artwork and even luxuries for your pet. Watch the video by Victoria Pertusa.

Not only do you get fantastic wildflower meadow views but the family who own this barn have thought of everything for holidaymakers to make a stay a luxurious experience, even for your dog.

In the latest of our series on luxury properties watch the video to see inside.

Seaglass barns, East Ruston. Pic: submittedSeaglass barns, East Ruston. Pic: submitted

Not only are there doggie treats left by the front door but towels are available specially for your pet too. There's even a specially fitted outside shower to keep your dog feeling pampered as much as you are.

Situated in East Ruston, near Stalham, the barns, available from £755 for a week with www.cottages.com among other sites have been divided into three named Sky, Sand and Sea, one with four bedrooms and the other two both with three, which all come with a hot tub.

You've also got big TVs with Netflix and in one of the barns, you can even meet 'Dave the lobster' a curious piece of artwork.

Seaglass barns, East Ruston. Pic: submittedSeaglass barns, East Ruston. Pic: submitted

Situated in more than an acre, the properties enjoy uninterrupted views to the coast, four miles away and the surrounding area is a haven for wildlife - on site you can see owls, buzzards and marsh harriers.

Seaglass barns, East Ruston. Pic: submittedSeaglass barns, East Ruston. Pic: submitted

Seaglass Barns in East Ruston. Picture: Victoria PertusaSeaglass Barns in East Ruston. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Seaglass Barns in East Ruston. Picture: Victoria PertusaSeaglass Barns in East Ruston. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Seaglass Barns in East Ruston. Picture: Victoria PertusaSeaglass Barns in East Ruston. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Seaglass Barns in East Ruston. Picture: Victoria PertusaSeaglass Barns in East Ruston. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Seaglass Barns in East Ruston. Picture: Victoria PertusaSeaglass Barns in East Ruston. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Seaglass Barns in East Ruston. Picture: Victoria PertusaSeaglass Barns in East Ruston. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Seaglass Barns in East Ruston. Picture: Victoria PertusaSeaglass Barns in East Ruston. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Seaglass Barns in East Ruston. Picture: Victoria PertusaSeaglass Barns in East Ruston. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The glorious view from Seaglass Barns. Pic: submittedThe glorious view from Seaglass Barns. Pic: submitted

'Dave the lobster' to be found in one of the holiday barns. Pic: Seaglass'Dave the lobster' to be found in one of the holiday barns. Pic: Seaglass

