Pub 'at heart of community' up for rent for £35,000 a year

PUBLISHED: 12:43 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 28 February 2020

The Red Lion, Bishopgate is for rent. Pic; Brown & Co.

A historic Norwich pub, which was at the heart of a community but closed last month, is up for rent.

The Red Lion in Bishopgate, once the meeting place for several community groups and clubs, is in need of someone to take on its lease and run it as a pub again.

The pub occupies a prominent position on the corner of Bishopgate and Cotman Fields, next to Bishop Bridge and provides a walkway to Riverside Road.

The building is owned by the Great Hospital Charity, which runs the Great Hospital building in Bishopgate. It previously rented the pub but after the lease expired, it wasn't renewed.

Landlady Amanda Rose left at the end of last month and the fears were it may never re-open.

However, Brown & Co, the agents marketing the pub, have stated the intention is that it is taken over as a community pub again. Anna Smith, associate commercial surveyor at Brown & Co, said they'd had more than 30 people interested in it. "We are marketing it as a public house, the parties that have come along are wanting to invest in the community, opening a pub serving food, the owner is looking for a sensible tenant who wants to run a good pub."

The property over two storeys with a cellar also has a beer garden and large car park. Inside, the ground floor provides a large restaurant/bar area divided in two main rooms, a conservatory with river views and a kitchen to the rear. The pub formerly offered food from the kitchen at the rear of the property and there was restaurant seating provided in the bar area, conservatory and beer garden. A central staircase accessed from the rear of the property or from behind the bar provides access up to the first floor.

Upstairs is a residential flat with three bedrooms, a sitting room, kitchen and bathroom.

Outside, the car park has room for 22 vehicles and there is a mooring and slipway to the river which has previously been used by a canoe hire company.

The pub is available to let for a term to be negotiated.

