Art Deco rectory in two acres for sale for £875,000
PUBLISHED: 09:09 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:09 06 August 2020
A former rectory with its own air raid shelter built in the 1930s in Dickleburgh, near Diss, is for sale.
The Old Rectory, Burston Road, has original Art Deco fireplaces, oak panelling and herringbone parquet floors. The sitting room has French windows to an L-shaped loggia overlooking a sunken croquet lawn or grass tennis court.
You’ve also got a formal dining room, a family room with a bay window and an oak panelled study. A downstairs bedroom has a separate bathroom and there’s a large kitchen/ breakfast room with two larders and a former servant’s wing.
Upstairs is a master bedroom with an en suite bathroom and separate dressing room and there are two further bedrooms with a separate family shower room.
Outside is a vegetable garden, a jasmine-adorned pergola and terracing, lilac trees and an orchard with quince, plum, apple, pear and walnut. It has what would have been an Anderson shelter as well as outbuildings including a garage/workshop.
