Art Deco rectory in two acres for sale for £875,000

The Old Rectory, Burston Road, Dickleburgh, is for sale with Humberts. Pic: Humberts Archant

A former rectory with its own air raid shelter built in the 1930s in Dickleburgh, near Diss, is for sale.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Old Rectory, Burston Road, Dickleburgh, is for sale with Humberts. Pic: Humberts The Old Rectory, Burston Road, Dickleburgh, is for sale with Humberts. Pic: Humberts

The Old Rectory, Burston Road, has original Art Deco fireplaces, oak panelling and herringbone parquet floors. The sitting room has French windows to an L-shaped loggia overlooking a sunken croquet lawn or grass tennis court.

MORE: Brewery reopens shop to boost sales of beer

You’ve also got a formal dining room, a family room with a bay window and an oak panelled study. A downstairs bedroom has a separate bathroom and there’s a large kitchen/ breakfast room with two larders and a former servant’s wing.

The Old Rectory, Burston Road, Dickleburgh, is for sale with Humberts. Pic: Humberts The Old Rectory, Burston Road, Dickleburgh, is for sale with Humberts. Pic: Humberts

Upstairs is a master bedroom with an en suite bathroom and separate dressing room and there are two further bedrooms with a separate family shower room.

Outside is a vegetable garden, a jasmine-adorned pergola and terracing, lilac trees and an orchard with quince, plum, apple, pear and walnut. It has what would have been an Anderson shelter as well as outbuildings including a garage/workshop.

The Old Rectory, Burston Road, Dickleburgh, is for sale with Humberts. Pic: Humberts The Old Rectory, Burston Road, Dickleburgh, is for sale with Humberts. Pic: Humberts

The Old Rectory, Burston Road, Dickleburgh, is for sale with Humberts. Pic: Humberts The Old Rectory, Burston Road, Dickleburgh, is for sale with Humberts. Pic: Humberts

You may also want to watch: