See inside this holiday home with a campsite for sale in a Norfolk beauty spot

Rectory Hill Barns, Cley, which is for sale for £1.5m.

A modern barn conversion divided into two holiday lets and a campsite situated in one of the prettiest coastal locations is for sale for £1.5m.

Rectory Hill Barns, Cley, which is for sale. This shows 'The Crow's Nest' outside.

Rectory Hill Barns, Holt Road, Cley, which has a 9.1 'superb' rating on booking.com offers the chance to continue running the property as a business or convert the two dwellings back into one home. Or, you could live in one of the properties, as the owners do, and let the other.

Charles Lacoste, who has been running the business mainly single-handedly because his wife Pauline works in Norwich, had the barn built in 2004 as a garden centre for Cley Nursery which they purchased in 2001. But after this business failed, they converted the building into two holiday lets.

“There are so many second homes in the area that people don't do much gardening themselves so we just couldn't make it work so we got planning for residential use and turned it into holiday lets. We then later moved into the bigger of the two,” he said.

Rectory Hill Barns, Cley, which is for sale for £1.5m.

Mr Lacoste said that running the smaller holiday let and the campsite had generated around £82,000 annual income not factoring in costs. “It has been successful and it's all set up for someone to take it over – it's ideal if one person works. I have managed all the work there myself, we only got someone in to help with redecoration.”

He said they hoped to move into something smaller closer to Norwich to save his wife making the long commute every day.

Currently the property is split into 'Lapwing' and 'Bunting'. 'Lapwing' is the biggest with two ground floor bedrooms and a master bedroom as well as a sitting room on the second floor, currently where the owners live and maximising the views. 'Bunting' has two ground floor bedrooms and a kitchen/family/dining room on the first floor.

Outside is 'The Crow's Nest', a double open cart shed/garage with a two room studio and shower room. The grounds extend to 3.2 acres, some of which has been used as a Camping and Caravanning Club-certified campsite.

Rectory Hill Barns, Cley, which is for sale for £1.5m.

Tim Hayward, of Jackson-Stops in Burnham Market, selling the preoperty, said: “Constructed of brick with timber cladding under a pantile roof, the barn was built in 2004. Both properties have full residential planning with potential, subject to any necessary planning permission, to knock through and create one very large five bedroom plus home.”

Rectory Hill Barns, Cley, which is for sale for £1.5m.

Rectory Hill Barns, Cley, which is for sale for £1.5m.

