Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

£2,771.1 million profit spells record year for Norwich Airport owner

PUBLISHED: 15:47 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 02 October 2019

A KLM plane at Norwich Airport. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A KLM plane at Norwich Airport. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

The owner of Norwich Airport has reported record growth in its latest financial results.

The Rigby Group owns the Norfolk-based airport as well as Bournemouth Airport, Coventry Airport, Exeter Airport and operates Blackpool Airport, City of Derry Airport and Solent Airport Daedalus on behalf of their owners.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

The group saw revenues from continuing operations, increase by £398.3m to £2,771.7 million.

The group comprises six core divisions: technology, airports, hotels, aviation, real estate and finance, and has made further strategic acquisitions and divestments in the past 12 months.

Technology is the largest part of the group and its continued growth is driven by demand from businesses seeking outsourced and cost-effective solutions for cloud and digital services.

Steven Rigby, chief operating officer, said: "We will continue to look at further acquisitions if they add value to the group. As we look to our current fiscal year, we have much to be optimistic about with ambitious plans across our six divisions and expect to maintain our strong growth trajectory."

Most Read

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

WATCH: Lorry driver braves the waves as high tide batters seafront

A lorry driver faced a dangerous journey as waves crashed over Cromer's sea wall, onto the esplanade. Picture: From video by Keith Jones

WATCH: Mobility scooter pair battle it out on seafront

Two men on mobility scooters engaged in a good-natured bumper battle on the seafront in Walcott, Norfolk. Picture: From video by Megan Adams

Man suffers serious head injuries after fall from balcony in Norwich

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Takeaway given one-star hygiene rating - one year after manager taken to court over breaches

Mega Munch, on Magdalen Road. Pic: Archant.

WATCH: Lorry driver braves the waves as high tide batters seafront

A lorry driver faced a dangerous journey as waves crashed over Cromer's sea wall, onto the esplanade. Picture: From video by Keith Jones

How Instagram helped teen poet bag international book deal

Maya Elphic, 17, will have her first solo anthology published in November 2019. Photo: Bethany Wales

Power of nature on show as waves smash into seafront

A dramatic image showing waves crashing into the sea wall at Cromer at high tide. Picture: christaylorphoto.co.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists