£2,771.1 million profit spells record year for Norwich Airport owner

A KLM plane at Norwich Airport. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

The owner of Norwich Airport has reported record growth in its latest financial results.

The Rigby Group owns the Norfolk-based airport as well as Bournemouth Airport, Coventry Airport, Exeter Airport and operates Blackpool Airport, City of Derry Airport and Solent Airport Daedalus on behalf of their owners.

The group saw revenues from continuing operations, increase by £398.3m to £2,771.7 million.

The group comprises six core divisions: technology, airports, hotels, aviation, real estate and finance, and has made further strategic acquisitions and divestments in the past 12 months.

Technology is the largest part of the group and its continued growth is driven by demand from businesses seeking outsourced and cost-effective solutions for cloud and digital services.

Steven Rigby, chief operating officer, said: "We will continue to look at further acquisitions if they add value to the group. As we look to our current fiscal year, we have much to be optimistic about with ambitious plans across our six divisions and expect to maintain our strong growth trajectory."