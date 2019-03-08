Search

Offal anyone? Meet the owners of Norfolk's raw dog food company

PUBLISHED: 16:37 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 09 May 2019

Colin Potter and Lynn Hobbs of the Raw Dog Food Company in Taverham. Picture: Raw Dog Food Company

Raw Dog Food Company

Norwich's Raw Dog Food Company was started by a husband-and-wife team in 2014 after they discovered raw dog food when looking for a different diet for their poorly spaniel.

Delicious? A meal of turkey, lamb heart and veg is on the menu courtesy of the Raw Dog Food Company. Picture: Raw Dog Food CompanyDelicious? A meal of turkey, lamb heart and veg is on the menu courtesy of the Raw Dog Food Company. Picture: Raw Dog Food Company

Within months the dog's health had turned around and Lynn Hobbs and Colin Potter began selling meat to other dog owners out of a shed in their back garden.

Now they have a business turning over more than £450,000 and have just moved into their largest unit yet.

Mrs Hobbs said: "Dogs are carnivores and feeding them some kibble brands is essentially just filling their system with sugar. They can live off it but they won't thrive.

Fishy. A meal of makeral, lamb, chicken feet, turket heart and a raw egg. Picture: Raw Dog Food CompanyFishy. A meal of makeral, lamb, chicken feet, turket heart and a raw egg. Picture: Raw Dog Food Company

"We began feeding our dogs what historically dogs would eat naturally and we couldn't believe the impact it has."

The pair believe that wider consumer spending trends favouring traceability have also prompted to a spike in demand.

"We can trace everything," said Mr Potter. "We have batch numbers, we know where everything comes from. I think when people heard about the horse meat scandal it started a shift in mentality because people wanted to know what they were eating, and as a result they want to know what they're putting in their dogs."

Another meal idea: lamb, tripe, offal, bone broth, egg and cauliflower. Picture: Raw Dog Food CompanyAnother meal idea: lamb, tripe, offal, bone broth, egg and cauliflower. Picture: Raw Dog Food Company

The Taverham business owners also believe that in the long-term feeding their pets a raw food diet has reduced vet's bills.

"We feed our dogs chicken feet for example which have high amounts of glucosamine which helps with bone health. Otherwise we may have to give them tablets which might not be as effective because of the form it's in," Mr Potter continued.

Mrs Hobbs and Mr Potter have three dogs, two of which are rescues.

"It changes their demeanour because they're being fed properly. It's like giving a child lots of sweets, they'll be hyper instead of just having energy. You feed a dog the same they'll be energetic but calm," said Mrs Hobbs.

The team on the Beech Avenue business park currently has a head count of seven but the owners are looking to expand.

"This unit was our biggest yet but it's still filling up because of our online orders," Mrs Hobbs said. "We'd like to potentially get a second unit for our online orders only and do the shop here."

