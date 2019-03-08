Raw chicken discovered in three-year-old’s McDonald’s meal branded ‘disgusting’ by mum

The chicken snack wrap with raw chicken served by Thetford McDonald's. Picture: Sasha Ann Archant

A Norfolk mum said she was disgusted after McDonald’s served her three-year-old daughter raw chicken.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The chicken snack wrap with raw chicken served by Thetford McDonald's. Picture: Sasha Ann The chicken snack wrap with raw chicken served by Thetford McDonald's. Picture: Sasha Ann

Sasha Ann, from Thetford, made the grim discovery after ordering two spicy chicken snack wraps from the McDonald’s in the town back in December of last year.

However, despite complaining to the fast-food giant’s head office, the mum was forced to wait three months for a resolution, only for McDonald’s to apologise and offer food vouchers as compensation.

She said: “We drove to McDonald’s and ordered some food which included two chicken snack wraps, one for my daughter who was only three.

“As any mother, I bit into it to make sure it was not too hot only to discover it was raw, I was disgusted.”

Sasha, who is 28, with her daughter Agnes, now 4. Picture: Sasha Ann Sasha, who is 28, with her daughter Agnes, now 4. Picture: Sasha Ann

Initially offered a refund, Sasha Ann was told she was not able to get a refund after she sent pictures of the raw food to customer services.

The 28-year-old said: “It was terrible customer service. I wrote long emails explaining that my daughter could have got food poisoning if she had eaten the chicken as she is none the wiser and wouldn’t have noticed it being raw.

“I was very distressed and angry that such a well known, good company would palm us off.

“I felt like giving up. They just were so unhelpful and I could not believe McDonald’s took so long to sort and the whole process was slow and messy with no one really knowing what was happening.”

In early March, the company finally responded, offering the family food vouchers and then shopping vouchers as compensation, something Sasha Ann believes does not go far enough.

She said: “I will never eat from McDonald’s in Thetford again and as for their procedures into raw food complaints, I feel sorry for any future customers who deal with this.

“I feel like they really couldn’t care less.”

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “We’d like to apologise to this customer for the mistake made, we are disappointed that on this occasion we have fallen short of the high standards that we set ourselves.

“Food safety is of the utmost importance to us and we place great emphasis on quality control, following rigorous standards to avoid any imperfections.

“Our customer services team have apologised and offered vouchers for a replacement meal. While the customer in question has not accepted the vouchers, conversation is ongoing to find a resolution.”