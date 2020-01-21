Search

Brothers to make restaurant 'more casual and stylish' to draw in younger clientele

PUBLISHED: 15:19 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 21 January 2020

The Rathskeller in King's Lynn, located in a historic merchant's house. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The Rathskeller in King's Lynn, located in a historic merchant's house. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Two brothers who have taken over a restaurant in a historic merchant's house say they want to make it "more casual and stylish" to draw in younger customers.

New owners at the Rathskeller in King's Lynn are hoping to entice younger customers. Photo: Casey Cooper-FiskeNew owners at the Rathskeller in King's Lynn are hoping to entice younger customers. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The Rathskeller, located in a 15th century merchant's house in King's Lynn's historic South Quay, will hold a launch night on January 24 to introduce a new menu.

Brothers James and Alex Havers took over the lease at the restaurant at the beginning of November but decided to wait until the New Year to make changes as "Christmas takes over everything".

Front of house manager, Michelle Anderson, 28, says the new menu will feature affordable, seasonal dishes such as salmon and ox tail.

New owners at the Rathskeller in King's Lynn are hoping to entice younger customers. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

She said: "It's about letting people see the menu, letting people taste the menu and letting people get to know us again."

The two plan to put on live music every Friday.

Alex, 22, said: "The location along the riverfront drew us to it, and also the style from the previous ownership fitted what we wanted to be and suited our ideas and principles."

