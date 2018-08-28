Rare postcard collection of Norfolk railway stations to go to auction

Attleborough Railway Station(Norfolk) - Superb rare postcard, large crowds on the platform, Tyrell + Byfords works in the back ground. Picture: James & Sons Auctioneers Archant

A collection of postcards giving a fascinating glimpse into Norfolk’s past are set to go under the hammer next week.

Brandon Railway Station(Suffolk) - very fine RP-Steam Loco activity used, Haverhill 1906. Picture: James & Sons Auctioneers Brandon Railway Station(Suffolk) - very fine RP-Steam Loco activity used, Haverhill 1906. Picture: James & Sons Auctioneers

Railway enthusiasts are being offered the chance to bid on a collection of rare photographic postcards which capture various railway stations from across Norfolk and Suffolk as they were in the glory days of steam.

Amongst the postcards going under the hammer is a snapshot of a busy Yarmouth Beach Railway Station in 1909, large crowds gathered on the platform at Attleborough Railway Station and a colourised image of Midland and Great Northern city Station in Norwich which closed in 1958.

Locomotive enthusiasts will also have the chance to snap up a postcard showing a goods engine under steam travelling between Drayton and Costessey.

The auction will take place on Wednesday, January 23, at 11am in James and Sons Auction House in Norwich Street, Fakenham.

Coltishall Railway Station (Norfolk) - Fine photo postcard, Coltishall Station Sign, Pears Soap Station advert and railway staff, rare - a little grubby - light corner crease. Picture: James & Sons Auctioneers Coltishall Railway Station (Norfolk) - Fine photo postcard, Coltishall Station Sign, Pears Soap Station advert and railway staff, rare - a little grubby - light corner crease. Picture: James & Sons Auctioneers

Cromer Railway Station(Norfolk) - Fine RP - two trains-scarce card. Picture: James & Sons Auctioneers Cromer Railway Station(Norfolk) - Fine RP - two trains-scarce card. Picture: James & Sons Auctioneers

Drayton(For) Costessey (Norfolk) Railway Station-RP, goods loco passing through, Creases, scarce, used 1918. Picture: James & Sons Auctioneers Drayton(For) Costessey (Norfolk) Railway Station-RP, goods loco passing through, Creases, scarce, used 1918. Picture: James & Sons Auctioneers

Melton Constable Railway Station (Norfolk) - Fine RP, activity, many trucks, published 'Derwent' Picture: James & Sons Auctioneers Melton Constable Railway Station (Norfolk) - Fine RP, activity, many trucks, published 'Derwent' Picture: James & Sons Auctioneers

Norwich (Norfolk) Victoria Railway Station - Fine scarce, RP Postcard with activity, Horse and carriage, Pubs Kingsway. Picture: James & Sons Auctioneers Norwich (Norfolk) Victoria Railway Station - Fine scarce, RP Postcard with activity, Horse and carriage, Pubs Kingsway. Picture: James & Sons Auctioneers

Reepham LNER Railway Station(Norfolk)-Very fine RP view of the station, scarce Picture: James & Sons Auctioneers Reepham LNER Railway Station(Norfolk)-Very fine RP view of the station, scarce Picture: James & Sons Auctioneers