New deli opens to crowds of hungry customers

Annie Vanstone, Nikita Morris, Naomi Katze, Alan Katze are joined by mayor Gilly Foortse for the opening PICTURE: Matthew Farmer Archant

A new deli has turned a previously vacant store into a Mediterranean paradise for foods from near and far.

Passers-by gather to sample some of the spreads available in the deli PICTURE: Matthew Farmer Passers-by gather to sample some of the spreads available in the deli PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

"This is the first ribbon I've cut," said Fakenham mayor Gilly Foortse at the grand opening of the Rainbow Deli, "and I am glad it is for this. This store is exactly the sort of thing the town needs."

The deli officially opened on Thursday, but had a 'soft opening' earlier in the week.

Naomi Katze, who co-owns the store with her husband Alan, said: "Our first day was just silly, in a good way. There have been a lot of customers, and a lot of ruined diets."

Soon after the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the store was crowded with customers browsing a range of products, from Norfolk cheeses to continental meats.

Shoppers browse the goods while co-owner Naomi Katze speaks to Fakenham mayor Gilly Foortse PICTURE: Matthew Farmer Shoppers browse the goods while co-owner Naomi Katze speaks to Fakenham mayor Gilly Foortse PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Among the selection is a cheese made by a woman originally from King's Lynn, now living in the Canary Islands.

Mrs Katze proudly said the deli is the first UK store to stock the goat's milk cheeses now made by the Norfolk native.

The store itself moved from East Rudham, where a new shop will soon take its place. Over the last month, the store was gradually fitted out, with Mrs Katze keeping people up to date with progress online, while also tempting them with some fancy and delicious-looking bakes.

Some of the goods available in the Rainbow Deli, with the Canary Islands cheese pictured bottom right PICTURE: Matthew Farmer Some of the goods available in the Rainbow Deli, with the Canary Islands cheese pictured bottom right PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

She said: "The main thing people have gone for is the cakes, but they might not realise a lot of these cakes are vegan or gluten free. We want there to be options, so anyone can be led astray."

Mrs Katze said people have also made many requests for specific foods, which they will look into.

While it will not open on Sundays, Mr and Mrs Katze will be holding workshops in December. A sugarcraft workshop will teach bakers to make tempting cake toppers on December 1, and a week later the deli will welcome Christmas wreath crafters.

The store takes its name from one of the pair's first pets. Mr Katze said: "It all began with a dog. Unfortunately, there were complications around her birth, and Rainbow was the only pup of the litter to survive.

"We had to had rear her, and we wondered what to call her. It felt like she needed something special, because she's a very special dog. At that moment, we looked out the window and saw a rainbow. It's been the name of what I've done since, and she's seven years old now."