Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

New deli opens to crowds of hungry customers

PUBLISHED: 17:42 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 19 September 2019

Annie Vanstone, Nikita Morris, Naomi Katze, Alan Katze are joined by mayor Gilly Foortse for the opening PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Annie Vanstone, Nikita Morris, Naomi Katze, Alan Katze are joined by mayor Gilly Foortse for the opening PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Archant

A new deli has turned a previously vacant store into a Mediterranean paradise for foods from near and far.

Passers-by gather to sample some of the spreads available in the deli PICTURE: Matthew FarmerPassers-by gather to sample some of the spreads available in the deli PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

"This is the first ribbon I've cut," said Fakenham mayor Gilly Foortse at the grand opening of the Rainbow Deli, "and I am glad it is for this. This store is exactly the sort of thing the town needs."

The deli officially opened on Thursday, but had a 'soft opening' earlier in the week.

Naomi Katze, who co-owns the store with her husband Alan, said: "Our first day was just silly, in a good way. There have been a lot of customers, and a lot of ruined diets."

Soon after the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the store was crowded with customers browsing a range of products, from Norfolk cheeses to continental meats.

Shoppers browse the goods while co-owner Naomi Katze speaks to Fakenham mayor Gilly Foortse PICTURE: Matthew FarmerShoppers browse the goods while co-owner Naomi Katze speaks to Fakenham mayor Gilly Foortse PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Among the selection is a cheese made by a woman originally from King's Lynn, now living in the Canary Islands.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Katze proudly said the deli is the first UK store to stock the goat's milk cheeses now made by the Norfolk native.

The store itself moved from East Rudham, where a new shop will soon take its place. Over the last month, the store was gradually fitted out, with Mrs Katze keeping people up to date with progress online, while also tempting them with some fancy and delicious-looking bakes.

Some of the goods available in the Rainbow Deli, with the Canary Islands cheese pictured bottom right PICTURE: Matthew FarmerSome of the goods available in the Rainbow Deli, with the Canary Islands cheese pictured bottom right PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

She said: "The main thing people have gone for is the cakes, but they might not realise a lot of these cakes are vegan or gluten free. We want there to be options, so anyone can be led astray."

Mrs Katze said people have also made many requests for specific foods, which they will look into.

While it will not open on Sundays, Mr and Mrs Katze will be holding workshops in December. A sugarcraft workshop will teach bakers to make tempting cake toppers on December 1, and a week later the deli will welcome Christmas wreath crafters.

The store takes its name from one of the pair's first pets. Mr Katze said: "It all began with a dog. Unfortunately, there were complications around her birth, and Rainbow was the only pup of the litter to survive.

"We had to had rear her, and we wondered what to call her. It felt like she needed something special, because she's a very special dog. At that moment, we looked out the window and saw a rainbow. It's been the name of what I've done since, and she's seven years old now."

Most Read

A140 closed after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in crash

Police at the scene of the accident between a car and pedestrian on the A140 near Long Stratton. Picture: Simon Parkin

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Sale popcorn and crisps on offer as Kettle Foods open discount shop

Kettle Foods is set to open a discount shop on its site. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Revealed: How your GP surgery rated in latest patient survey

Patients in Norfolk were asked to rate their doctor's surgeries in the GP Patient Survey 2019. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

‘Dishonest’ Norwich trainee solicitor banned from legal profession

MJP Conveyancing on Thorpe Road, in Norwich. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: How your GP surgery rated in latest patient survey

Patients in Norfolk were asked to rate their doctor's surgeries in the GP Patient Survey 2019. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Shelves cleared as Tesco’s closing date looms

It has been labelled a 'ghost town' by customers. Picture: Contributed

A140 closed after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in crash

Police at the scene of the accident between a car and pedestrian on the A140 near Long Stratton. Picture: Simon Parkin

Serial burglar killed isolated victim in ‘wicked’ attack 22 years ago

Norwich bakery shuts five days a week so owner can focus on ‘exciting projects’

Timberhill Bakery. Mike Sweetman and Natalie Stringer. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists