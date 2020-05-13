Search

Bosses at sign firm see gap in the market – and start making coronavirus safety screens

PUBLISHED: 12:13 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 13 May 2020

Staff at CIM which is now diversifying to make perspex safety screens. This image was taken before the coronavirus outbreak and the team is currently adhering to social distancing rules. Pic: Archant

A Norwich sign firm is making perspex screens for businesses reopening – even creating one for inside cars for driving instructors.

CIM is now making perspex safety screens. Pic: submittedCIM is now making perspex safety screens. Pic: submitted

CIM Signs & Graphic has been making all kinds of signs for firms over the last 20 years but is now creating perspex safety screens needed for keeping employees and staff safe.

Hundreds of screens have been produced by CIM to date including desk and counter top versions for retailers and garden centres and even screens inside vehicles for driving instructors.

MORE: Golf clubs prepare to tee off after getting the green light to reopen

Mark Baker, managing director of CIM, based in Mackintosh Road, Rackheath, said: “As a small business ourselves, we understand just how challenging the Covid-19 crisis is. We are pleased to be able to do our bit for companies which are trading again to help keep their employees and customers safe.”

Topic Tags:

