Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown
PUBLISHED: 15:38 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 03 June 2020
There were long queues outside the drive-throughs as some McDonald’s in Norfolk reopened for the first time after lockdown.
Cars were queued around the store on the Hardwick retail park, in King’s Lynn.
Staff wearing PPE were marshalling the queue, while workers inside the store also wore gloves and masks as they passed food out to customers.
One woman who had driven over from Wormegay to get a takeaway for herself, her children and her partner said she had queued for 30 minutes for her food.
“My little girl was so excited she cried when I said we were going to get a Maccy D’s,” she said. “I mean, how sad is that.”
Business at Swaffham McDonald’s drive-through got off to a slow start before things picked up during the lunch hour.
A spokesman from the branch said they had made use of their car park, and so had not seen queues off the site into nearby roads.
He said: “We’ve had a couple of hundred cars through since we opened. When we first opened we had about six or seven in the queue but as word of mouth got around it started picking up. Between 1pm and 2pm we had to use our spare car park.”
He said it took an average of “300 seconds” - five minutes - between a customer placing their order and collecting it, longer than their usual 2-3 minute target.
The spokesman said: “That’s because the kitchen is at half staff because of social distancing. Our customers have been understanding.”
Both restaurants and drive-thrus have been closed since lockdown was announced, denying golden arches fans of their fast food fix.
But the a limited menu is now on offer at some drive-throughs, along with opening hours of 11am - 10pm.
