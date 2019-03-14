Norwich gift shop closes after three-and-a-half years

The owners of a Norwich gift shop made the “difficult decision” to close their doors last month.

Debbie Willott and her business partner Tracey Russell closed the Norwich branch of Quest Gifts ltd at the end of February, after three and a half years of trading.

Their other Quest gift shops in Bury St Edmunds and Holt remain open.

The floors of 16-20 Exchange Street which Quest Norwich occupied are now vacant, but Ms Willott said she hadn’t ruled out reopening the shop in an alternative location.

She said: “We have considered other sites in Norwich and will continue to look but for now we are happy to welcome our customers from the Norwich shop to our other Quest branches in Holt and Bury St Edmunds, which we are delighted to say continue to trade well despite the uncertainty in retail.”

Quest Ltd plan to launch a new online website later this year.