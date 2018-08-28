Search

Advanced search

Gay bar set for glitzy launch as it replaces popular Norfolk pub

PUBLISHED: 15:35 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:36 29 November 2018

Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Owner of Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth, Adam Bromwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

A new vibrant bar which specialises in cocktails and encourages people to express themselves will open in Norfolk on Friday.

Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth hopes to establish itself as the go to place for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

It replaces the popular bar Tipplers on Saxon Road.

Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth is hoping to establish itself as the go to place for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people when it launches on Friday. Picture: Victoria PertusaQueenz Bar in Great Yarmouth is hoping to establish itself as the go to place for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people when it launches on Friday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The bar hopes to create a safe place which is open for everyone to “be themselves”.

Located just a stones throw away from the town’s main party scene, owner Adam Bromwich believes it is situated in the “ideal” location for keen clubbers wanting to start their night in style.

Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth is hoping to establish itself as the go to place for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people when it launches on Friday. Picture: Victoria PertusaQueenz Bar in Great Yarmouth is hoping to establish itself as the go to place for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people when it launches on Friday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

He said: “We want to be a venue which people come to and feel safe at. We welcome everyone and we hope people feel they can be themselves here.

“It is so important people can express themselves and that is the kind of atmosphere we are trying to create.”

Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth hopes to establish itself as the go to place for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. Picture: Victoria PertusaQueenz Bar in Great Yarmouth hopes to establish itself as the go to place for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The bar will be open from 4pm on Friday and visitors will be treated to “extravagant cocktails” and a live performance from Great Yarmouth singing starlet Neil Francis at 8pm.

Queenz Bar has a glitzy podium people can dance the night away on, a special VIP room and a vast array of alcoholic drinks for customers to enjoy.

Queenz Bar in Great Yarmouth is hoping to establish itself as the go to place for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people when it launches on Friday. Picture: Victoria PertusaQueenz Bar in Great Yarmouth is hoping to establish itself as the go to place for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people when it launches on Friday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Cocktails including sex on the beach and strawberry mojito are available for £6 each or two for £10.

Mr Bromwich bought the building at the end of August and began work on his project in September.

He says he has made a “substantial investment” into the bar.

“I am really excited to see what people think of it because I have done a lot of work to the building,” he said.

Mr Bromwich also owns The Marine pub in Great Yarmouth but said he wanted to take on a new challenge.

He said: “I just wanted to create something that was a bit different. We will have lots of entertainment and I hope everyone will enjoy coming here. “There will be no stigmas.”

The bar will be open from 4pm until late on weekdays and 12pm until late on weekends.

Customers can have their picture taken in the Queenz’s selfie board to be in with a chance of winning a night of free jäger bombs.

Every week the bar’s Facebook and Instagram page will post a picture of the lucky winners.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Updated Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Gas pipe mix-up cost us £200,000 in lost revenue, says Norfolk food firm boss

Patrick Gould, owner of Shire Foods East Anglia in Downham Market, says a long-running saga over a gas line has cost his firm £200,000 in lost revenue. Picture: Irene East.

Popular Norfolk holiday park named best in Britain

Top-rate touring pitches, luxury holiday homes, glamping, and a host of attractions won the AA's top award. Photo: Jon Boston

Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide