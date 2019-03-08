Search

Advanced search

$imgalt

Norwich's Bathstore saved and jobs secure thanks to rescue deal

PUBLISHED: 09:45 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 23 July 2019

Bathstore.com on Queens Street, Norwich Picture: James Bass

Bathstore.com on Queens Street, Norwich Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2006

A city centre bathroom store has been saved from closure after the chain was bought out by home improvement retailer Homebase.

The Bathstore on Norwich's Queens Road is one of 44 stores which have been saved in the deal after the chain went bust.

The sale has secured the jobs of the 154 employees at these stores.

Bathstore had 135 stores when the business entered administration and employed 531 employees.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Whirlpool recalls half a million tumble dryers amid fire scandal



There have been 159 redundancies to date through the administration process. About 200 employees are working at the shops which are set to close when the stock is sold.

Ryan Grant, who was a joint administrator with BDO business restructuring, said: "In a difficult situation, we have been able to secure the future of the Bathstore brand and the transfer of 44 stores to Homebase to maximise realisations for creditors and protect as many jobs as possible."

Homebase will also open a significant number of Bathstore concessions in its own stores over the next 18 months.

The bricks and mortar retail offer will be supported by Bathstore's digital business, which will continue to trade independently from the Homebase website.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Bar and Diner in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Norwich man crashed car after not sleeping for three days, court hears

Sam Nolan, 33, had been driving a Nissan X-Trail vehicle on Guardian Road, Norwich, when he blacked out and crashed into a van which was pushed into another vehicle. Pictured, Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘We want to know if our pub will reopen’ Mystery continues to surround future of popular pub

The land lords at the Kings Head in Hethersett are stepping down. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Bar and Diner in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich man crashed car after not sleeping for three days, court hears

Sam Nolan, 33, had been driving a Nissan X-Trail vehicle on Guardian Road, Norwich, when he blacked out and crashed into a van which was pushed into another vehicle. Pictured, Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Dozens of trains cancelled to and from Norwich due to train faults

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Bar and Diner in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Woman, 18, dies following A149 crash

High Road in Repps with Bastwick. Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists