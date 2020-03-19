Search

QD stores to open earlier for older customers during coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 08:00 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:00 19 March 2020

QD stores are opening earlier for elderly customers during the coronavirus outbreak. Pic: submitted

A value retailer with stores across Norfolk is opening earlier for older and less able customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The QD group which includes QD itself as well as Cherry Lane garden centres, Lathams of Potter Heigham and Thing-Me-Bobs, has announced that its stores will be opening between 8.30am-9am.

Nick Rubins, group CEO, said: “As part of our ongoing programme of community support, we will be opening all our stores half an hour earlier, Monday to Saturday, between 8.30am and 9am. This slot will be dedicated to our elderly customers and vulnerable people in the community, such as those with disabilities.” It follows moves by some of the large supermarkets like Sainsbury’s to offer special shopping slots for elderly customers.

MORE: Burgers and beer delivered to your door and brownies in the post – firms fight back against coronavirus

The Cherry Lane garden centres are opening earlier for elderly customers. Pic: submittedThe Cherry Lane garden centres are opening earlier for elderly customers. Pic: submitted

Mr Rubins said: “As a family business, we want to make shopping easier for these valued customers during this very challenging situation. Of course, these customers are also welcome at any time of day and our staff will, as always, take excellent care of them.”

With unprecedented demand, QD Group also says that they are working around the clock to keep their shelves stocked.

Mr Rubins added: “We are doing everything in our power to keep our shelves stocked, particularly with essential grocery, household, personal care and pet food products, with new stock arriving every day.

“We take the spread of coronavirus extremely seriously and are holding regular planning meetings so that we can adapt to the developing situation. We shall stay close to the government’s advice, as our number one priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our staff and customers, as well as to providing a safe environment for people to enjoy their local QD and Thing-Me-Bobs stores and Cherry Lane garden centres.”

QD’s Norfolk stores are located in Norwich, Cromer, North Walsham, Gorleston and King’s Lynn. Cherry Lane garden centres are in Pulham Market and Fritton. The Thing-Me-Bobs stores are in Attleborough and Swaffham. Lathams is in Potter Heigham.

The QD Group is an independent, family-owned chain with 45 stores in the group.

