What about my eyebrows? Guide to new rules for beauty salons, gyms and more

Gyms closed since March will reopen towards to the end of July. Picture: PA Images DPA/PA Images

Beauty salons, gyms and leisure centres are to reopen in the government’s latest easing of lockdown rules.

Swimming pools are allowed to reopen, pictured Beccles Lido. Photo: Beccles Lido Swimming pools are allowed to reopen, pictured Beccles Lido. Photo: Beccles Lido

Here is everything you need to know before you make your first visit back.

GYMS

Q: When do gyms reopen?

A: Indoor gyms and sports facilities are to reopen from July 25.

The guidance also supports the reopening of sports halls which will allow the return of sports such as badminton and volleyball.

Q: Can I use the equipment?

A: Exercisers can use shared equipment, such as weights, rackets and balls, but only if they can be cleaned and sanitised between users. Otherwise, they should be avoided.

Q: Will dance and exercise studios be open?

They can be open but the government has advised floor markings for social distancing where possible.

Q: What measures will be in place?

A: Venues must ensure they can enable everyone to maintain social distancing before, during and after participation.

This means limiting the number of people using the pool or gym at any one time, reduced class sizes, spacing out equipment which is likely to result in fewer machines being available, queue management or one-way systems, and floor markings to help people stay distanced.

Q: Can I use the changing room?

A: Changing rooms will be open but people should be encouraged to shower and change at home wherever possible.

SWIMMING POOLS

Q: When do swimming pools reopen?

A: Outdoor pools can reopen from July 11 while indoor pools can reopen from July 25.

Q: How will social distancing work in a pool?

A: The government has told pools to restrict numbers to allow for 3sqm per swimmer.

Q: Will slides be open at swimming pools?

A: They can be open but must be used in a socially-distanced manner.

Q: Will saunas or steam rooms be open?

Saunas and steam rooms will be closed as the risk of coronavirus transmission is unclear.

BEAUTY SALONS

Q: When do beauty salons and nail bars open?

A: Monday July 13, along with tattoo and massage studios, physical therapy businesses, spas, piercing services and tanning salons.

Q: What treatments can I get?

Only services that do not involve work in the highest risk zone - directly in front of the face - should be made available at beauty salons.

This means that treatments such as face waxing, eyelash treatments, make-up application and facials, should not be provided until government advice changes, due to the much greater risk of transmission.

Beard trimmings, however, will be allowed if they are ‘“simple” with “thinning or removing bulk or length which can be done using either clippers or scissors”, according to the The British Association of Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology (BABTAC) which has worked with the government on the guidelines.

Q: How different will my trip to the beautician’s be?

A: Food and drink has been banned at beauticians, except from water, and there will be no lounging around having long chats after you get beautified.

Measures in place are to include screens, appointment-only booking systems, minimising time spent on the premises, increased hand washing and surface cleaning, using disposable equipment where possible, and avoiding skin-to-skin contact.

Other measures include maintaining sufficient spacing between customer chairs.

ENTERTAINMENT

Q: Can I watch a live performance, such as music or comedy?

A: Sort of. Outdoor performances with social distancing can be put on from July 11.

This means that outdoor theatres, opera, dance and music can resume from Monday so long as they take place outside and with a limited and socially distanced audience.

Q: What measures will be in place to ensure it is safe?

A: There will be limited ticket sales to reduce numbers, and tickets must be purchased online with venues encouraged to move towards e-ticketing for help with track and trace.

Singing and the playing of brass and wind instruments in groups or in front of an audience is limited to professionals only, and performers, conductors, and musicians must observe social distancing wherever possible.

Q: Still no return to indoor theatres?

No. However, there does seem to be efforts under way to make traditional theatre-going a possibility.

The Government is working with the sector to pilot a number of small indoor performances with a socially distanced audience to help inform plans about how best to get indoor venues back up and running.