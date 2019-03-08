Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Opening date of new PureGym in city centre revealed

PUBLISHED: 14:09 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:09 30 May 2019

The new Pure Gym, currently being built in Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Pure Gym.

The new Pure Gym, currently being built in Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Pure Gym.

PureGym has announced its opening date in Norwich's Castle Mall.

The affordable gym will feature a combination of fixed and free weights zones, a large functional area, cardio machines and class studios.

The gym will open its doors on June 20.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Anglian Home Improvements boss got £46,000 pay rise as company lost £4.7m



PureGym will occupy a 16,000 sq ft space in the new leisure quarter of our evolving centre. It will be occupying the old Argos unit next to New Look, with 24 hour access from Timberhill.

Robert Bradley, Castle Mall centre manager, said: "PureGym is a great fit for our new leisure quarter. Today's changing consumer is spending more on leisure experiences than ever before - as much as 43% of discretionary expenditure - and so by creating a strong leisure offer we aim to be the city's leading destination for entertainment, leisure, dining and shopping."

PureGym has more than 170 gyms nationwide including an existing site in the city in Aylsham Road.

The firm will be investing £1.5million in to the site and creating 18 new jobs.

Most Read

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Norwich pub reopens after six-figure refurbishment

The Rushcutters Arms in Norwich reopened its doors on Friday 24 May, after a six-figure refurbishment that created a number of new jobs. Pictures: Rushcutters

What are the secrets of this newly refurbished Norwich hotel?

Sales and Events Manager, Stephanie Emery (left) and General Manager, Julie Oliver (right) outside the newly refurbished The Boudicca. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

All you need to know ahead of Take That Norwich concert

Gary Barlow at Carrow Road Credit: Sonya Duncan

Golf driving range goes up for sale

Osiers Driving Range next to Diss Golf Club is up for sale. Picture: Archant Library

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Road closed as emergency services deal with crash

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on Norwich-bound train

File photo of Norwich train station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Golf driving range goes up for sale

Osiers Driving Range next to Diss Golf Club is up for sale. Picture: Archant Library

Inquest opened into the death of 48-year-old man from Taverham

The inquest into the death of Brian Blyth, 83, opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Deaf kitten who was abandoned in a cardboard box needs forever home

Jeanie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists