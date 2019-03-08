Opening date of new PureGym in city centre revealed

The new Pure Gym, currently being built in Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Pure Gym.

PureGym has announced its opening date in Norwich's Castle Mall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The affordable gym will feature a combination of fixed and free weights zones, a large functional area, cardio machines and class studios.

The gym will open its doors on June 20.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Anglian Home Improvements boss got £46,000 pay rise as company lost £4.7m



PureGym will occupy a 16,000 sq ft space in the new leisure quarter of our evolving centre. It will be occupying the old Argos unit next to New Look, with 24 hour access from Timberhill.

Robert Bradley, Castle Mall centre manager, said: "PureGym is a great fit for our new leisure quarter. Today's changing consumer is spending more on leisure experiences than ever before - as much as 43% of discretionary expenditure - and so by creating a strong leisure offer we aim to be the city's leading destination for entertainment, leisure, dining and shopping."

PureGym has more than 170 gyms nationwide including an existing site in the city in Aylsham Road.

The firm will be investing £1.5million in to the site and creating 18 new jobs.