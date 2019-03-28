Opening date for new 24-hour Norwich gym revealed

A new gym on the site of a former Norwich supermarket has announced its opening date.

PureGym, which took over the site of the former Lidl store on Aylsham Road, has announced that it will open to the public on Tuesday, April 2 at 12pm.

Ahead of that date the gym will be open everyday for viewings.

On its website PureGym said: “Great news, the gym is nearly honed, toned and ready for action.

“Still haven’t made your mind up? Come along to check out the studio, get acquainted with our personal trainers and feast your eyes over lots of quality kit before we open.”

PureGym, which will also be opening a branch in Castle Mall later this year, is the UK’s largest gym operator, and claims to have over a million members.

The business, which founded in 2009 by Peter Roberts, works on a basis of members paying monthly fees with no contract commitments.

The Lidl store closed at the beginning of 2018 after the German company announced it was opening another supermarket just 400 metres down the road on the former Goff Petroleum Site on Aylsham Road.

