PureGym announces opening date for new Riverside gym

PureGym will be opening their new site at Norwich Riverside (inset), formerly run by 24/7 Fitness. Pictures: Archant Archant

PureGym has revealed the opening date for its new site in Norwich's Riverside.

The gym, which was formerly run by 24/7 Fitness, will open on February 4.

PureGym already runs two other sites in Norwich, one in the Castle Quarter and another in Aylsham Road.

PureGym took over after 24/7 was forced to pull out due to "increased competition and overhead costs".

The gym has been shut since November 15 due to refurbishment.

On its website, PureGym said the new venue will be "vibrant and motivating" with equipment for "every type of workout". Equipment includes a free weights area, fixed resistance machines, cardio equipment and a quiet area for yoga and stretching.

Fitness classes are also included in the membership price - priced from £14.99 a month.