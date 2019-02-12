Search

New 24-hour gym set to open in former Lidl store in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:29 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 15 February 2019

A Pure Gym will soon open on the site of the former Lidl store on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The UK’s largest gym operator is to open another fitness centre in Norwich.

At the end of January, Castle Mall announced it would be welcoming a £1.5m investment by Pure Gym opening a branch in the shopping centre.

And now the gym operator has said it will soon open another fitness centre on the former Lidl site on Copenhagen Way, off Aylsham Road.

Plans for the gym on were submitted for consideration in October. At that time Peter Brett Associates, speaking on behalf of Pure Gym, said: “The proposed gym at Aylsham Road will comprise a main gym area, studio, free weights and activity zone In addition, changing facilities and showers will be provided, as well as staff facilities.”

The Lidl store closed at the beginning of 2018 after the German company announced it was opening another supermarket just 400 metres down the road on the former Goff Petroleum Site on Aylsham Road.

The two new Pure Gyms will take Norwich’s total of 24-hour gyms up to five, along with The Gym on Hall Road and Little London Street and 24/7 Fitness Norwich Gym on Wherry Road, near Riverside.

Pure Gym opened 24 new gyms in 2018 and recently reported that it has become the largest gym operator in the UK with more than 500,000 members.

The business, which founded in 2009 by Peter Roberts, works on a basis of members paying monthly fees with no contract commitments.

