Take a look inside the new 24-hour gym in Norwich

Pure Gym staff in the new Pure Gym opening on the former Lidl site on Copenhagen Way. From left to right: Samuel Davidson, Jason Elves (gym manager), Joe Racey and Mitch Biagi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Dust off those trainers as the UK’s largest gym operator has opened a new 24-hour gym in the city.

Pure Gym has opened its doors in the former Lidl supermarket in Copenhagen Way, off Aylsham Road.

It is the first of two Pure Gyms set to arrive in Norwich, with a second branch coming to Castle Mall in the city centre after a £1.5 million investment by the chain.

The gym comprises of a main workout area, studio, free weights and activity zone and plans were first submitted in October.

It is the fourth 24-hour gym to open in the city along with The Gym in Hall Road and Little London Street and 24/7 Fitness at Riverside.

However, manager of the Aylsham Road branch Jason Elves says there has already been huge interest in the gym and “80 per cent of customers are from north Norwich”.

Mr Elves said: “We have a good range of kit and you can basically get into any type of fitness at this gym.

“From week three we will be offering 50 classes a week including Circuits, Bootcamp and Pure Pump which are different to the rest of the classes that are on offer in Norwich.”

The Castle Mall branch will open next to Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery on Level 2 in the former Argos store with the opening date to be confirmed.

