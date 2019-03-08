Norwich bridal shop named the best in the country

Anna Hare, owner of Pure Brides in Lower Goat Lane which was named the bridalwear retailer of the year at The Bridal Buyer Awards 2019 Credit: Louisa Baldwin Archant

The owner of a wedding shop in the city walked down the aisle on Monday night as she scooped the top prize at the Bridal Buyer Awards 2019.

Pure Brides in Lower Goat Lane Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk/supplied by Pure Brides Pure Brides in Lower Goat Lane Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk/supplied by Pure Brides

Anna Hare, 50, from Norwich, opened Pure Brides 15 years ago in St Benedicts Street and since expanding into larger premises in Lower Goat Lane seven years ago, and adding a Pure Grooms section too, the business has gone from strength to strength.

Over the years, the team have helped thousands of brides feel special on their wedding day, but this week it was the turn of Ms Hare as the shop was named the best bridal retailer in England.

There were best retailer awards for Ireland, Scotland and Wales too and Pure Brides was also in the shortlist for best employee, with manager Gemma Bean up for the prize, and the long-standing retailer category.

The ceremony took place in Harrogate and was hosted by David Emanuel, who designed Princess Diana's wedding dress and also presents Say Yes to the Dress UK.

Ms Hare said: "We are in such a lovely part of the city, which has a great feel to it, and we are obsessive about customer service and it is at the core of every decision we make and how we improve.

"We are fortunate as we have been here so long we have really built a reputation in the industry and stock some of the best labels in the world.

"It is all about making a bride feel like a goddess and I believe you can't sell someone a wedding dress - they have to fall in love with it and feel that emotion standing in it."

Ms Hare nominated the shop earlier this year and the finalists and winners were decided by an expert panel using testimonials from companies they have worked with, their social media and a mystery shopper.

Ms Hare added: "It was so amazing and I didn't see it coming as we were up against some unbelievable and amazing stores.

Pure Brides in Lower Goat Lane Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk/supplied by Pure Brides Pure Brides in Lower Goat Lane Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk/supplied by Pure Brides

"When it was announced the girls jumped up in their seats and screamed but I stayed sat down as I couldn't believe it and it still hasn't sunk in."