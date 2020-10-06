Tiny pub in race against time to keep winter drinkers warm

A tiny town centre pub that can only operate outdoors is in a race against time to find a way to accommodate winter drinkers.

The Hop In, North Walsham. Picture: Sonya Duncan The Hop In, North Walsham. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Hop-In on Market Street in North Walsham is currently only able to offer outdoor table service on the pedestrianised area next to the pub due to its size, and customers are starting to feel the chill.

Owner, Nigel Davies has applied for planning permission to erect a tent over the seating area and has also spoken to the owner of the empty premises opposite about moving in temporarily - however owners are hoping to attract a permanent tenant.

He said: “What we’ve been restricted to is outside table service only because of the size of the pub. We could probably get a couple of tables in there but it’s hardly worth the effort.

“So all our tables are outside, which was all good and well up until about two weeks ago when it started to get cold and rainy.

“We have spoken to the owner of the place opposite about going in there but at the moment he’s hoping to attract someone permanently and he’s had a couple of people interested so he’s not too keen on us using it yet, but he did say he would come back to us in November.

“But there is complications with that because then we would have to get a licence for the premises and there would be lots of other costs involved in that, so we’re proposing a large event tent to put up where we currently have the tables and chairs with a couple of heaters inside.”

Mr Davies has applied for the North Norfolk Tourism Grant, aimed at supporting businesses through the winter, in order to pay for the necessary alterations.