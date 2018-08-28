Search

Advanced search

‘No deal’ Brexit could post ‘significant risks’, pubs and brewing group warns

PUBLISHED: 09:05 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:06 29 November 2018

Greene King has published its half yearly results to October 2018 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Greene King has published its half yearly results to October 2018 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

A ‘no deal’ Brexit could pose ‘significant risks’ to pubs and brewing group Greene King’s business in a number of areas, it warned.

In its half-year report, the company outlined recruitment and supply chain challenges which could result from the UK leaving the European Union without a deal.

“In relation to Brexit, the group has identified significant risks in relation to a potential ‘no deal’ Brexit that could materially affect the business including supply chain disruption and availability of products, difficulties in attracting and retaining employees from within the European Union (EU), increased administration on tax and customs as well as a tightening of the property markets affecting both

acquisitions and disposals,” it said in its interim performance report for the six months to October 2018.

The Bury St Edmunds company has already laid out potential risks from Brexit in its 2017/18 annual report, which it is aiming to mitigate through various measures.

One of the risks it was preparing for was “a weakening economy and softer consumer confidence in the UK, which may become more volatile as Brexit looms,” it said. “We also continue to face significant cost headwinds, including the National Living Wage, the Apprenticeship Levy, the sugar tax and utilities taxes.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Updated Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Gas pipe mix-up cost us £200,000 in lost revenue, says Norfolk food firm boss

Patrick Gould, owner of Shire Foods East Anglia in Downham Market, says a long-running saga over a gas line has cost his firm £200,000 in lost revenue. Picture: Irene East.

Pets at Home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Town fights back after losing bank and 24-hour cashpoint

Didy Ward of Moth crafts, Bungay. Photo: James Carr.

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide