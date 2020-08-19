Six Norfolk pubs battle to be the ‘Best in Britain’

Tuddenham Lodge is up for an award.

Owners of six pubs across the county are in the running for a £10,000 prize for their actions in the coronavirus outbreak.

Bev and Steve Kembery at the Crown, Burston.

Finalists in The Great British Pub awards include the Burston Crown, near Diss for Best Business Continuity.

Owners of the 438-year-old pub Steve and Bev Kembery turned the pub into a shop providing a takeway and delivery service, partnering with a local bakery.

They distributed roast dinners on Mother’s Day and eggs around the village at Easter.

“For us, the lockdown experience has been the most rewarding experience we’ve ever had. The support we’ve had from our community has been unprecedented. Our hearts are full.”

The Brickmakers, Sprowston Road.

Up for the Community Mindfulness award is the White Horse, King’s Lynn. During lockdown, Marvin Tillman hosted a weekly live DJ set on Facebook to interact with his regulars and gained views from around the world.

Tuddenham Lodge, near Dereham, run by Vikki and Gavin Hunt, is up for the Best Pub Shop award. They said: “We turned an existing little shop on the side of our pub into a full grocery store overnight. Our pre-Covid sales were at the best £35 per week hence wastage was a higher figure than sales. Turnover overnight went to £8,000 plus per week. We were boxing up 60-70 orders per day, we baked pies, sausage rolls and bread, we sold toilet rolls by the thousands, we bagged flour all day long.”

Up for the Sheltering the Community award is the Crown, Gayton, because it offered three guest rooms to the coronavirus ward staff at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

The Jolly Brewers, Shouldham Thorpe, near King’s Lynn is up for the Admiral Taverns Pub Hero of the Year award. They created a local shop which is continuing. And in the Ei Publican Partnerships Pub Hero Award, the Norwich Brickmakers, renowned for its live gigs, is a finalist. When they had to close due to the pandemic, they created an internet radio station and have been broadcasting every day since March 18.

The awards aims to highlight those pubs which went the extra mile in coronavirus. Each winner can bid for up to £10,000 to fund a business improvement or for a community project.

Voting closes just before midnight on Wednesday August 26. To vote click here