How would you improve the town centre? Views sought with new survey

Lowestoft High Street. Views are being sought as part of a new town centre survey. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

People in Lowestoft are being asked to give their views on the town centre, as a new survey is launched.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If you live in Lowestoft, we want to hear your views!

How often do you use the town centre? What do you like or dislike about it?

Tell us by taking the Town Centre Survey at https://t.co/IoX4VYySfi@LowestoftRising @LowestoftVision @SCoCLowestoft @L6FC @EastSuffolk pic.twitter.com/OOMWyh5yxS — EastSuffolkMeansBusiness (@ESMBiz) February 5, 2019

Questions such as ‘what word would you use to sum up the town centre?’ form part of the Lowestoft town centre users’ survey, which is now available online.

Lowestoft town centre. Views are being sought as part of a new town centre survey. PHOTO: Nick Butcher Lowestoft town centre. Views are being sought as part of a new town centre survey. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The survey seeks the views of the public on Lowestoft town centre, including the historic High Street and Kirkley, as the People & Places Partnership work with Waveney District Council, Lowestoft Vision and the Kirkley Business Association “to try to understand and plan for the continued upkeep of the town centre areas.”

Lowestoft High Street features as part of a new town centre survey. Picture: Nick Butcher Lowestoft High Street features as part of a new town centre survey. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Suffolk Means Business, which is part of East Suffolk Council and includes the Economic Development team, Tweeted: “If you live in Lowestoft, we want to hear your views!

A view along London Road South in Kirkley, in which views are sought as part of the town centre survey. Pic submitted A view along London Road South in Kirkley, in which views are sought as part of the town centre survey. Pic submitted

“How often do you use the town centre? What do you like or dislike about it? Tell us by taking the Town Centre survey.”

East Suffolk Council Tweeted: “Take part in the Lowestoft town centre survey!”

With all answers being kept confidential “and only used as part of amalgamated analysis,” to take part in the survey, visit https://bit.ly/2HUrshO

