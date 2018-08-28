Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

How would you improve the town centre? Views sought with new survey

PUBLISHED: 09:33 06 February 2019

Lowestoft High Street. Views are being sought as part of a new town centre survey. Picture: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft High Street. Views are being sought as part of a new town centre survey. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

People in Lowestoft are being asked to give their views on the town centre, as a new survey is launched.

Questions such as ‘what word would you use to sum up the town centre?’ form part of the Lowestoft town centre users’ survey, which is now available online.

Lowestoft town centre. Views are being sought as part of a new town centre survey. PHOTO: Nick ButcherLowestoft town centre. Views are being sought as part of a new town centre survey. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The survey seeks the views of the public on Lowestoft town centre, including the historic High Street and Kirkley, as the People & Places Partnership work with Waveney District Council, Lowestoft Vision and the Kirkley Business Association “to try to understand and plan for the continued upkeep of the town centre areas.”

Lowestoft High Street features as part of a new town centre survey. Picture: Nick ButcherLowestoft High Street features as part of a new town centre survey. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Suffolk Means Business, which is part of East Suffolk Council and includes the Economic Development team, Tweeted: “If you live in Lowestoft, we want to hear your views!

A view along London Road South in Kirkley, in which views are sought as part of the town centre survey. Pic submittedA view along London Road South in Kirkley, in which views are sought as part of the town centre survey. Pic submitted

“How often do you use the town centre? What do you like or dislike about it? Tell us by taking the Town Centre survey.”

East Suffolk Council Tweeted: “Take part in the Lowestoft town centre survey!”

With all answers being kept confidential “and only used as part of amalgamated analysis,” to take part in the survey, visit https://bit.ly/2HUrshO

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

Parts of Norfolk ranked as among worst places in country for young people

North Norfolk was ranked three out of 10 in the BBC survey. Pic: Mike Page.

How a £43,000 granny annexe in this Costessey garden turned into a nightmare

Sam Elmhirst's mum was meant to move into this lodge in her garden which cost £43,000 to build. But the project went badly wrong and her mum has no way to get the money back. Photo: Archant

Jobs blow as BrightHouse reveals Norfolk store will be among 30 to shut

BrightHouse is to close its store in Thetford. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

#includeImage($article, 225)

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Parts of Norfolk ranked as among worst places in country for young people

North Norfolk was ranked three out of 10 in the BBC survey. Pic: Mike Page.

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

Jobs blow as BrightHouse reveals Norfolk store will be among 30 to shut

BrightHouse is to close its store in Thetford. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Action plan drawn up for £2m business park proposal in Norfolk

An action plan has been drawn up for the Egmere Business Park proposal. Picture: Ian Burt

Households across Great Yarmouth face maximum council tax rise

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists