Cheers! Popular pub opens shop for village

A new shop has opened its doors in a village which lost its last store more than 18 months ago.

The White Horse in Corton has developed a village shop in an outbuilding to the side of the pub.

It was unveiled by local resident, David Williams, 91, at an official opening last Friday, September 27.

Licensee Beverley Cooper, alongside partner Chris Nilsson, decided to open the store at the pub after the village lost its shop more than 18 months ago.

With help from rural pubs organisation, Pub is The Hub, they were given help, advice and a grant from their Community Services Fund towards the cost of the refurbishment works.

Beverley Cooper said: "We are opposite the village school and have a large car park that many of the parents use during term time, so we are hoping to see a regular trade from locals, schoolchildren and their parents.

"We are incredibly grateful to Pub is The Hub for contributing £3,000 towards the cost of refurbishing the building.

"They gave us the impetus that we needed."

The shop is selling daily essentials, groceries, newspapers and tobacco.

Terry Stork, from Pub is The Hub, said: "Since the village shop closed people have had to do a five-mile round trip to Lowestoft for essential provisions."