Is your local the best pub in Norfolk? Voting open for Pub of the Year

Last years South Norfolk Pub of the Year winner the White Lion at Wheatacre. Picture: South Norfolk Council Archant

People are being encouraged to vote for their favourite local pub in South Norfolk Council's Pub of the Year contest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wymondham's Green Dragon pub won tastiest food and drink in the 2018 Pub of the Year awards. Photo: Submitted Wymondham's Green Dragon pub won tastiest food and drink in the 2018 Pub of the Year awards. Photo: Submitted

The competition has been running for more than a decade and awards the best pubs in four categories.

This year, there will be prizes for the tastiest food and drink, the most family friendly, best customer service and outstanding community focus.

You may also want to watch:

The overall winner will receive £500 towards organising an event for its community.

Last year's winners included Netherton House in Long Stratton for its community focus and the Green Dragon in Wymondham for its outstanding food and drink menu.

Voting closes Sunday, September 8, at which time judges will visit the four pubs with the most votes to decide an overall winner.

People can submit their nominations via the South Norfolk Council Facebook and Instagram pages or fill in the online form.