These jobs have had some of the biggest pay rises in 2018

13 December, 2018 - 06:00
Catering and pub workers have seen among the biggest pay rises in percentage terms this year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Workers in pubs and catering have received some of the biggest pay rises this year, a new study suggests.

Wage increases averaged 4.4% in the hospitality and catering sectors, jobs site Adzuna said. The number of jobs in the pub industry is also growing, research indicated.

The rise can be attributed to minimum wage rising in April from £7.50 to £7.83 – an increase of 4.4%.

The jobs site said pay has also been rising above the rate of inflation in teaching, administration and the legal profession.

Andrew Hunter, from Adzuna, said: “It’s pleasing to see tireless bar staff and waitresses receiving a jolly bump to their wages, just in time for the busy festive period.

“Hopefully this will be some consolation for all the terrible festive jokes and loud behaviour acted out at Christmas work dos up and down the country over the next few weeks.

“Looking more generally, it’s hopeful that real wages are on the way back up after months of decline.

“While overall salaries are up 3.9% year-on-year, we had expected to see more robust growth, but have our fingers crossed that this will be a springboard to build upon as we move into 2019.”

