Seafront hotel reopening delivers £2,000 charity boost
PUBLISHED: 11:05 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 06 August 2020
A hotel easing out of lockdown has given regular guests a taste of the “new normal” and raised £2,000 for good causes.
The charity evening held at Great Yarmouth’s Imperial Hotel saw guests try out the new one-way system and sample the new menu as staff went through their new Covid-safe paces ahead of reopening on August 1.
Owner Nick Mobbs said it had been a “very difficult and challenging four months”.
However the support from guests and diners had been “overwhelming” and The Eat Out to Help Out scheme was also proving a boost.
Money raised at the charity evening is being split between Medical Detection Dogs and Prostate Cancer UK.
Aileen Mobbs said: “Before the onset of Covid-19 I’d been planning on volunteering for this amazing charity which trains dogs to detect the odour of human diseases, such as cancer.
“During lockdown, I read that they were developing a project to train dogs to detect Covid-19 as well. Nick and I are devoted dog lovers, and are really happy to support this little charity.
“The other £1000 is winging its way to Prostate Cancer UK who we had planned to support on Father’s Day in June - another cause close to our hearts.”
