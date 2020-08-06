Search

Advanced search

Seafront hotel reopening delivers £2,000 charity boost

PUBLISHED: 11:05 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 06 August 2020

Nick and Aileen Mobbs of Great Yarmouth's Imperial Hotel with their dog Sammy. The seafront hotel has reopened and raised £2,000 for two charities close to their hearts Picture: Imperial Hotel

Nick and Aileen Mobbs of Great Yarmouth's Imperial Hotel with their dog Sammy. The seafront hotel has reopened and raised £2,000 for two charities close to their hearts Picture: Imperial Hotel

Archant

A hotel easing out of lockdown has given regular guests a taste of the “new normal” and raised £2,000 for good causes.

The charity evening held at Great Yarmouth’s Imperial Hotel saw guests try out the new one-way system and sample the new menu as staff went through their new Covid-safe paces ahead of reopening on August 1.

Owner Nick Mobbs said it had been a “very difficult and challenging four months”.

You may also want to watch:

However the support from guests and diners had been “overwhelming” and The Eat Out to Help Out scheme was also proving a boost.

Money raised at the charity evening is being split between Medical Detection Dogs and Prostate Cancer UK.

Aileen Mobbs said: “Before the onset of Covid-19 I’d been planning on volunteering for this amazing charity which trains dogs to detect the odour of human diseases, such as cancer.

“During lockdown, I read that they were developing a project to train dogs to detect Covid-19 as well. Nick and I are devoted dog lovers, and are really happy to support this little charity.

“The other £1000 is winging its way to Prostate Cancer UK who we had planned to support on Father’s Day in June - another cause close to our hearts.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Norfolk and Waveney towns. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fashion retailer set to axe town store as it tightens its belt

M&Co in Newmarket high street, which is earmarked for closure Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

‘Tragic accident’ - four-year-old child died after being trapped between stairgates

The death of a four-year-old child after being trapped between two stairgates was a tragic accident, a serious case review has found. Pictured, stock image of stair safety gates. Picture: Yevtony/Getty Images

80 new jobs as factory starts overnight production to feed veggie demand

Linda McCartneys in Fakenham is recruiting 80 new people to join the team. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We can’t keep up’ - Business booming for cafés and pubs as customers Eat Out To Help Out

Aideen Summers, owner of The Lemon Tree café in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Norfolk and Waveney towns. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Seafood shop faces closure after more than 60 years after rates row

Cookies Crab Shop, Salthouse. Owners Peter and Suzanne McKnespiey say it is unfair that they have not been given business rate relief. Picture: Antony Kelly

Vrancic expects to stay with City but admits interest from Germany

Mario Vrancic expects to remain with Norwich City following relegation to the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich one of two UK cities pioneering recycling trial

Stefan Gurney and the team at the Norwich BID (inset) will be working with city businesses to recycle more of their waste. Picture: Archant

Thousands spent on probe amid resignations at seaside parish council

Kathryn Wendt chair of Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council which has been through an 'awful time.' The parish includes the beach at Scratby and Ormesby St Margaret on the Broads Picture: Liz Coates/Nick Butcher