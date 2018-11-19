Promising Norfolk tech companies head to Cambridge for new investor event

TechEast chief operations officer Tim Robinson.

A group of Norfolk’s most exciting tech companies will be travelling to Cambridge’s famous Bradfield Centre this month and pitching at a new investor event.

Digital champions TechEast, along with the University of East Anglia and tech and start up network Sync Norwich have worked with the Bradfield Centre to create the new pitching event.

The event on Friday, November 30 from noon until 3pm will host both local and national investors.

Tim Robinson of TechEast said: “We are on a mission to join up the whole East of England tech ecosystem. Based on feedback from our members we’ve worked with our regional partners to introduce Cambridge-based investors (angels and early stage VC) to Norfolk and Suffolk startups.

“This makes so much sense. Norfolk and Suffolk have a number of promising tech startups seeking investment. However, the range of angel networks and VCs actively scouting in the area is limited. Meanwhile, Cambridge is a global centre for tech investment and is only 60 miles away.”

Amongst the companies showcased and pitching at the event will be Future50 firm Thyngs, which specialises in proximity payments via stickers and QR code.

Joining them will be recruitment company Pickr, content app specialists SupaPass, and business intelligence specialists Cascade BI.

They are joined by TrainAsOne, Ehab and NavigOmix.