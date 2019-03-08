Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Parents warned children could be hurt in faulty Argos high chair

PUBLISHED: 09:25 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 11 September 2019

Argos stores in Norfolk have issued an urgent recall of the Cuggl high chair (inset). Picture: Archant/Argos

Argos stores in Norfolk have issued an urgent recall of the Cuggl high chair (inset). Picture: Archant/Argos

Archant/Argos

Norfolk parents are being warned to check their children's high chairs following an urgent product recall from Argos.

The retailer has issued a warning over their Cuggl Mushroom High Chair after testing revealed it was at risk of falling over when a child is in it.

Tests revealed that if a child leans sideways while sitting in the chair there is a risk the chair could fall over.

MORE: This is why Victorian-inspired bar, Babel, never opened in Norwich

A Argos spokesman said: "If you have a Cuggl Mushroom High Chair, stop using it immediately and return it to an Argos store"

The chair was originally sold for £37.99 but later had its price reduced to £29.99.

You may also want to watch:

Although Argos has pulled the chairs from shelves they may still be available to purchase from third-party sellers.

To check whether your high chair has been affected, look at the category number. Ones being recalled read 7094143.

Most Read

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Business owner chosen to fight for Norman Lamb MP’s seat

Karen Ward, Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidate for north Norfolk, with Sir Norman Lamb MP. Photo: North Norfolk Liberal Democrats

Driver who killed friend in ‘deliberate hooning session’ is jailed

Kimberley Hudson (right) who was killed in a car crash in Yorkshire in January last year. Picture Carl Nichols.

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Appeal launched to bring body of ‘sweet boy with a big heart’ back home after fatal crash

Dorin Melnic, who died in a car crash at South Raynham in Norfolk. Picture: Courtesty of Ludmila Corcinschi

Manhunt underway for couple wanted in France

Secretar Calin (left) and Sucarina Calin (right) are wanted in France and are believed to be in the Norfolk and Suffolk area. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Town target of double break-ins

The bottom window was broken into and the thief stole 15 pairs of sunglasses worth around £2250. Picture: Stuart Gibbs

These drugs could be subject to shortages after Brexit, according to two Norwich medics

E-Surgery has compiled a list of medications which could be subject to shortages or price changes in the UK after Brexit. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists