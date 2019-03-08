Parents warned children could be hurt in faulty Argos high chair
PUBLISHED: 09:25 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 11 September 2019
Norfolk parents are being warned to check their children's high chairs following an urgent product recall from Argos.
The retailer has issued a warning over their Cuggl Mushroom High Chair after testing revealed it was at risk of falling over when a child is in it.
Tests revealed that if a child leans sideways while sitting in the chair there is a risk the chair could fall over.
A Argos spokesman said: "If you have a Cuggl Mushroom High Chair, stop using it immediately and return it to an Argos store"
The chair was originally sold for £37.99 but later had its price reduced to £29.99.
Although Argos has pulled the chairs from shelves they may still be available to purchase from third-party sellers.
To check whether your high chair has been affected, look at the category number. Ones being recalled read 7094143.