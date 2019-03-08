Parents warned children could be hurt in faulty Argos high chair

Norfolk parents are being warned to check their children's high chairs following an urgent product recall from Argos.

The retailer has issued a warning over their Cuggl Mushroom High Chair after testing revealed it was at risk of falling over when a child is in it.

Tests revealed that if a child leans sideways while sitting in the chair there is a risk the chair could fall over.

A Argos spokesman said: "If you have a Cuggl Mushroom High Chair, stop using it immediately and return it to an Argos store"

The chair was originally sold for £37.99 but later had its price reduced to £29.99.

Although Argos has pulled the chairs from shelves they may still be available to purchase from third-party sellers.

To check whether your high chair has been affected, look at the category number. Ones being recalled read 7094143.