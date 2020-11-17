Fancy splashing out £35,000 for your own swimming pool?

Splash out on a property purchase with a difference as this swimming pool goes up for sale. Pic: Bradleys Countrywide Archant

If you want to dip into a new purchase, how about buying your very own pool, for sale in Norwich for £35,000?

The pool, in Longwater Lane, Costessey, with a maximum depth of 5ft6, comes with six changing rooms and parking, and is a “business ripe for an enthusiastic person or couple to take over,” states the agent.

So, not only can you enjoy swimming in an indoor heated pool with no anoying fellow swimmers, you can rent it out too.

The pool is currently run single-handed by the vendor, David Thomson, owner of the West End Cue snooker hall in Costessey. He is selling the pool to retire from running it, after having it build 20 years ago.

The pool “offers ‘much scope for dramatically increasing turnover and profits,’ adds agent Andrew Bradley.

“Trading at 60pc-70pc, the addition of a website for online bookings and an increase in charges more in line with the few Norwich competitors could quickly and significantly make a difference to the bottom line,” he added.

“With minimal running costs the current net profit is high; however, the potential for growth is significant.”

The pool comes with two car parking spaces and its windows are polycarbonate panels which ensure both safety and privacy.

The main building measures 1,500 sqft.

There is LED lighting throughout, non-slip floors and safety barriers, as well as a heating unit installed last year to control both air and pool temperature.

You can open the pool from 7am to 10pm, 365 days a year.

Turnover has been more than £40,000 a year with rent payable of £15,000 a year with a new 10 year lease available and no business rates.

Private indoor pools are popular with groups such as parent and toddler groups but most are currently closed because of coronavirus guidance.

However, Mr Bradley, of Bradleys Countrywide, said they can open to households in one bubble and that Mr Thomson had kept it trading throughout coronavirus, in accordance with government guidelines.