Your chance to own an ancient priory for sale for £150,000

PUBLISHED: 12:02 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 29 September 2020

A 900-year-old Benectine priory is for sale. Pic: Arnolds Keys

A 900 year-old Benedictine priory, once home to 15 monks, is for sale in Great Yarmouth.

The Priory, next to St Nicholas Church, in the town centre was founded by Bishop Herbert de Losinga in 1101 but most recently used as the base for a day nursery.

The Priory Centre closed after the trust that ran it went into liquidation last year.

Now the Grade I listed building is up for sale and could be converted, subject to planning, for homes or continued community use.

The building was enlarged in 1260 and its Great Hall hall rebuilt in 1300. It played host to King Richard II in 1382 and was home to monks until it was dissolved in 1539. In more recent times, in 1978, it was significantly refurbished and again at the turn of the millennium.

“This is a landmark historic building right in the centre of Great Yarmouth,” said Guy Gowing, managing partner at agents Arnolds Keys. “At 8,475 sqft, it is a substantial property, which includes the 2,500 sqft Great Hall, as well as offices, a commercial kitchen, a courtyard and other areas, so it is a versatile space which would suit a variety of occupiers.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

