Boris Johnson reveals ‘rule of six’ details and new virus marshals

PUBLISHED: 16:56 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 09 September 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sets out the new coronavirus rules . Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sets out the new coronavirus rules . Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Prime Minister has added detail to plans to be introduced from next week to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boris Johnson has asked the public not to go out in groups of more than six and has also announced the introduction of coronavirus marshals.

He said: “In England from Monday we are introducing the rule of six. You must not meet socially in groups of more than six. And, if you do, you will be breaking the law.”

MORE: Midwich post revenue of £302 million despite virus hit



The rules will be enforced by the police with those found breaking them facing being dispersed, fined and possibly arrested.

He added: There will be some limited exemptions. For example, if a single household or support bubble is larger than six, then obviously they can still gather.

“Covid-secure venues like places of worships, gyms, restaurants, hospitality venues can still hold more than six in total. Within those venues, however, there must not be individual groups larger than six and groups must not mix socially or form larger groups.

“Education and work settings are unaffected. Covid-secure weddings and funerals can go ahead up to a limit of 30 people and organised sport will still be able to proceed.”

He also announced the creation of a COVID-19 Secure Marshals group who will help to enforce social distancing measures.

These individuals will work alongside the police and a register of newly qualified and recently retired environmental health officers will also be created to “fill in the gaps”.

Mr Johnson also clarified reports of curfews, which were widely reported today.

He said: “We will also restrict the opening hours of premises, initially in some local areas.

“Let me be clear – these measures are not a second national lockdown – the whole point of them is to avoid a second national lockdown.”

Such measures have already been seen in areas like Bolton.

