Bowling alleys, skating rinks and casinos can reopen from August

PUBLISHED: 12:16 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 17 July 2020

Boris Johnson has allowed remaining leisure centres including bowling alleys to reopen from August. Pic: PA/ Stefan Rousseau

Norfolk and Waveney’s remaining leisure centres including bowling alleys, skating rinks and casinos can reopen from August 1, the government has said.

Hollywood Bowl. Pic: ArchantHollywood Bowl. Pic: Archant

In today’s briefing, Boris Johnson gave the green light for those leisure facilities to reopen.

The prime minister also gave the go-ahead to beauticians offering “close contact” services to resume. It is not yet clear exactly what is included in this.

Charlotte Croft, who runs Glambox beauty salon, lash and brow bar in Norwich, was seeking clarification on whether she can resume eyelash treatments. “I have just seen the announcement, the prime minister said close contact beauty services but didn’t mention facial restrictions had been lifted so I need that solid proof before I will be celebrating.”

MORE: ‘Booked up till January and we haven’t even opened yet’: Pub owners’ new spa in demand

Inside the Glambox salon. Pic: GlamboxInside the Glambox salon. Pic: Glambox

But nightclubs and soft play areas have to remain closed for now, said the prime minister, although he added this would “be kept under review”.

He also said indoor performances to a live audience can restart, subject to the success of pilot schemes and the government would trial larger gatherings in venues like sports stadia, with a view to “wider reopening in the autumn”.

The news will come as a relief to firms such as Hollywood Bowl which has been lobbying parliament to let it reopen.

