Norfolk's favourite family days out revealed

BeWILDerwood has won the Primary Times' best overall familly attraction in Norfolk.

Norfolk has voted for its favourite family day out.

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular.

The Primary Times has revealed its Star Award winners, which reveal where parents of children between the ages of four to 11 prefer to visit.

The Primary Times is a family friendly magazine with a distribution across the county, and said that it had seen it's highest ever turnout for the online survey.

A spokeswoman said: "Winning an award is a real accomplishment. The results provide an interesting snapshot of what is popular with families at this current time."

The top prize is the overall winner across a series of categories, which went to BeWILDerwood.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

BeWILDerwood, which is an adventure park located in Horning, also took home the prize for the best full day out family attraction.

On top of this, it also clinched the prizes for best outdoor play area, and the best value for money.

The best family attraction for a half day out was Wroxham Barns, which was reportedly a "big hit" with readers on account of its seasonal events and play areas.

The best indoor play area went to Farmer Fred's Adventure Play Barn, with the bets party venue going to James D's Party Time.

Cromer Carnival Procession 2019

The best free local family event was won by Cromer Carnival, which was followed by the Lord Mayor's Procession in Norwich.

Thursford's Christmas Spectacular won best seasonal event of the year, with The Polar Express from the Mid-Norfolk Railway coming in as runner up.

The best local fair or show was run by the Royal Norfolk Show, with the best family holiday going to Center Parcs at Elveden Forest.

Linda Edwards, publishing editor at Primary Times said: "The results are incredibly insightful and are sure to help other local families decide what to do and where to go.

Wroxham Barns has won best half day out.

"We would like to applaud all the individual winners of each category and congratulate them on their success. We'd also like to congratulate BeWILDerwood on being such a big hit with our readers once again, winning the particularly significant Overall Winner award.

"BeWILDerwood delivers incredibly high standards with innovation, and winning several awards is an example of consistent practice and good management. We look forward to seeing what the next twelve months will bring."