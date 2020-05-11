Pret A Manger starts selling coffee online as rival Costa re-opens local drive-thru
PUBLISHED: 13:59 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 11 May 2020
Cafe chain Pret A Manger has launched the sale of its coffees on Amazon as competitor Costa re-opens a drive-thru in Norwich.
Costa is now operating its drive-thru in Chapel Way, Broadland Business Park.
Meanwhile Starbucks is to open its store in RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk later this week.
Pret A Manger, also re-opening some stores but not locally yet, has just started selling three of its coffees on Amazon and is looking at selling more products online.
The three coffees include Pret’s house blend of coffee beans from Peru, Honduras, Sumatra and Ethiopia - sold pre-grounded or as whole beans and a single origin coffee from Peru.
Other local coffee shops like Strangers remain closed but you can also order their coffee online.
The re-opening comes after fast food retailers, such as Burger King and KFC, have re-opened some drive-thru sites.
A spokesman from Costa said: “The safety of our team members and customers is our number one priority and ahead of these stores re-opening, we put in place new social distancing guidelines, enhanced hygiene procedures and are providing teams with PPE, personal protective equipment.”
