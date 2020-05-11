Pret A Manger starts selling coffee online as rival Costa re-opens local drive-thru

Costa has re-opened its drive-thru in Broadland Business park, Norwich

Cafe chain Pret A Manger has launched the sale of its coffees on Amazon as competitor Costa re-opens a drive-thru in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Strangers have kept its coffee shops closed but you can order their coffee online. Pic: Archant Strangers have kept its coffee shops closed but you can order their coffee online. Pic: Archant

Costa is now operating its drive-thru in Chapel Way, Broadland Business Park.

Meanwhile Starbucks is to open its store in RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk later this week.

Pret A Manger, also re-opening some stores but not locally yet, has just started selling three of its coffees on Amazon and is looking at selling more products online.

Pret A Manger is now selling its coffee on Amazon. Pic: Pret A Manger Pret A Manger is now selling its coffee on Amazon. Pic: Pret A Manger

MORE: Broads Authority confused over whether people can visit or not

The three coffees include Pret’s house blend of coffee beans from Peru, Honduras, Sumatra and Ethiopia - sold pre-grounded or as whole beans and a single origin coffee from Peru.

Other local coffee shops like Strangers remain closed but you can also order their coffee online.

The re-opening comes after fast food retailers, such as Burger King and KFC, have re-opened some drive-thru sites.

A spokesman from Costa said: “The safety of our team members and customers is our number one priority and ahead of these stores re-opening, we put in place new social distancing guidelines, enhanced hygiene procedures and are providing teams with PPE, personal protective equipment.”

For more updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here