Search

Advanced search

Pret A Manger starts selling coffee online as rival Costa re-opens local drive-thru

PUBLISHED: 13:59 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 11 May 2020

Costa has re-opened its drive-thru in Broadland Business park, Norwich

Costa has re-opened its drive-thru in Broadland Business park, Norwich

Cafe chain Pret A Manger has launched the sale of its coffees on Amazon as competitor Costa re-opens a drive-thru in Norwich.

Strangers have kept its coffee shops closed but you can order their coffee online. Pic: ArchantStrangers have kept its coffee shops closed but you can order their coffee online. Pic: Archant

Costa is now operating its drive-thru in Chapel Way, Broadland Business Park.

Meanwhile Starbucks is to open its store in RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk later this week.

Pret A Manger, also re-opening some stores but not locally yet, has just started selling three of its coffees on Amazon and is looking at selling more products online.

Pret A Manger is now selling its coffee on Amazon. Pic: Pret A MangerPret A Manger is now selling its coffee on Amazon. Pic: Pret A Manger

MORE: Broads Authority confused over whether people can visit or not

The three coffees include Pret’s house blend of coffee beans from Peru, Honduras, Sumatra and Ethiopia - sold pre-grounded or as whole beans and a single origin coffee from Peru.

Other local coffee shops like Strangers remain closed but you can also order their coffee online.

The re-opening comes after fast food retailers, such as Burger King and KFC, have re-opened some drive-thru sites.

A spokesman from Costa said: “The safety of our team members and customers is our number one priority and ahead of these stores re-opening, we put in place new social distancing guidelines, enhanced hygiene procedures and are providing teams with PPE, personal protective equipment.”

For more updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police called to incident in town

Armed police went to the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (May 10). Picture: Archant

‘Common sense’ or ‘a bit of a joke’? - Norfolk reacts to prime minster’s announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

‘This ship will not go down on my watch’ - Defiant message of venue boss in face of Covid-19

Norwich Arts Centre director Pasco-Q Kevlin is confident the venue can weather the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Can I see my family? All you need to know about the new lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Most Read

Armed police called to incident in town

Armed police went to the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (May 10). Picture: Archant

‘Common sense’ or ‘a bit of a joke’? - Norfolk reacts to prime minster’s announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

‘This ship will not go down on my watch’ - Defiant message of venue boss in face of Covid-19

Norwich Arts Centre director Pasco-Q Kevlin is confident the venue can weather the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Can I see my family? All you need to know about the new lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Some people have no common sense’: Police warn enforcing guidelines could be ‘impossible’

PC Peter Baitey chats one couple out exercising during his patrol of Eaton Park during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Denise Bradley

Property developer to send builders back to four Norfolk sites

David Wilson Homes has said it is sending its workers back to its sites. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police called to group of 20 people partying in Thetford Forest

Police were called to Thetford Forest on Saturday where 20 people were partying. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Unworkable’, ‘confusing and upsetting’: Parents react to school return plans

Young children could start returning to nurseries in from June 1, with the aim for all primary school pupils to go back for a month before summer. Picture: Simon Lee Photography

Government confirm potential for football season to resume in June

It's unclear if or when the Premier League season will be resumed during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Matthew Vincent/PA Wire
Drive 24