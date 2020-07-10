Search

Radio hosts’ jobs under threat as stations centralised

PUBLISHED: 12:43 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 10 July 2020

Presenters at Radio Norwich (Pictured: Offices in Norwich's Yarmouth Road) are under consultation. Picture: Google Maps

Presenters at Radio Norwich (Pictured: Offices in Norwich's Yarmouth Road) are under consultation. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A raft of radio presenters who have occupied the airwaves across the East of England are currently in consultation over their roles.

Bauer Media, which owns Radio Norwich, North Norfolk Radio and The Beach, confirmed today that the stations would be absorbed into the Hits Radio Brand Network.

As well as these Norfolk stations, Ipswich’s Town 102 and Colchester’s Dream 100 will also be centralised under the brand.

Currently KLFM will retain its same schedule and presenters, though will be integrated with Hits Radio Brand Network in September.

Bauer Media refused to comment on how many presenters would be impacted by the changes.

They added that some presenters could apply for alternative roles.

Graham Bryce, group managing director of Hits Radio Network Brand, said: “I’d like to personally thank all the individuals for their professionalism and outstanding contribution. These changes in no way diminish those achievements but merely reflect the changing market in which we operate. We wish them the very best for the future.”

He added: “We’re pleased to welcome in this pivotal new chapter for the stations as we launch a new line-up of esteemed nationally known presenters.

“Reimagining local radio for the future is a vital part of securing its future success, and these changes have been designed to offer listeners access to fantastic new shows alongside all the local news content, local information and traffic and travel that is important to them.”

From July 13 the stations will see Mark Goodier for a new weekday mid-morning show, as well as a retro countdown chart every Sunday.

Pat Sharp will also join the channel on weekends and a new late show will be hosted by former BBC Radio 2 presenter Alex Lester.

Other presenters include Andy Crane, Rick Houghton and Simon Ross.

