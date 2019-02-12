Search

Why businesses need a Brexit contingency plan

PUBLISHED: 16:11 01 March 2019

Steve Philp

Jamie Brown and Steve Philp from Archant. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Jamie Brown and Steve Philp from Archant. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Brexit will pose many challenges for businesses. But, as Archant’s new business development manager Steve Philp explains, it could offer opportunities as well

For the past two and half years consumers have been bombarded with Brexit.

And even with Brexit D-day looming we are still a long way from knowing what the final outcome will be.

The high street doesn’t know, business leaders don’t know – in fact the terrifying truth is that not even the government know what might happen next.

Perhaps the only thing that is clear is that every one needs a contingency plan – and that should include marketing specialists.

A worst case scenario could lead to lower demand, higher costs and tighter margins, therefore having a well-planned marketing strategy that saves time and money would be a wise plan.

But while the worst-case scenario remains very much in play the opposite is also still possible.

Brexit could spark rising consumer confidence which will be matched by a spike in high street spending.

Right now businesses need to remain visible both on and offline. A business that cuts marketing spend in the lead up to Brexit and isn’t investing for either best or worst case scenario will inevitably loose business to competitors.

A planned approach is essential, and if that planned approach helps the business owner fit a marketing plan around a planned budget and maintains a presence both on and offline, regardless of the Brexit outcome, your business will be better prepared for a healthy future.

Starting on the March 12 at The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston and taking in three further venues across Norfolk and Suffolk Archant’s FREE marketing Event Accelerate aims to give insight into how a planned and consistent marketing strategy can help ensure that local businesses thrive in these uncertain times.

By using a local audience, specialist tools and leaning on Archant’s expertise, businesses across our region can thrive and prosper. Already more than 500 local businesses across Norfolk and Suffolk are aligned to the Accelerate marketing programme.

For more information and to book tickets click here

