The cost of new Premier League kits - where does Norwich rank?

Max Aarons models Norwich City's new home kit for the 2019-20 season Picture: @NorwichCityFC on Twitter @NorwichCityFC on Twitter

It's less than a month until the Premier League returns for its 2019/20 season.

With the transfer window open for another three weeks, there's still plenty of time for multi-million pound deals to be agreed and contracts to be signed.

And as the season nears, clubs have been revealing their home, away and training kits for the year ahead.

For Norwich City, the launch of the club's new Erreà kit - a mostly yellow shirt fading into fully green shorts - at the start of July was met with a positive welcome.

Of just over 6,000 people who took a poll on our website asking for their feedback, 52pc said they loved it, while 27pc said they liked it.

It proved so popular the club reported record-breaking sales, and said it had temporarily sold out of large and extra-large sizes.

We've compared the cost of Premier League kits that had been released as of Monday, July 15 - Tottenham and Watford are yet to release theirs - and Norwich is also among the cheapest.

The cost of an adult men's home shirt is £50 - matched by Bournemouth and beaten only by Burnley at £45 and Crystal Palace at £49.99 - while the cost of the full kit (shirt, shorts and socks) comes in at £84.

The £50 shirt, £22 shorts and £12 socks prove more expensive than just Burnley, which has a price tag of £77 (£45 shirt, £20 shorts and £12 socks).

Norwich's kit is more than £30 cheaper than the clubs at the more costly end of the scale, with Manchester City and United's kits hovering around £116 and shirts around £65.

Norwich City held a signing session at Jarrold Intersport Norwich on the same day that the club's new home kit for the 2019-20 season went on sale Picture: David Freezer/Archant Norwich City held a signing session at Jarrold Intersport Norwich on the same day that the club's new home kit for the 2019-20 season went on sale Picture: David Freezer/Archant

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty said when he last bought a shirt, the season before last, it cost £45.

"Now it's £50," he said, "so I don't think there's any excess profiteering going on.

"I do think replica kits are pretty expensive for what they are, but unfortunately that is the market and I don't think we can really expect Norwich to buck that."

He said the club was working to be self-financing and that while some approaches may miss the mark - he gave the club's controversial new membership scheme as an example - he wanted to "give credit where credit is due", saying the cost of the kit was fair.