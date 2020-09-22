Jobs at Premier Inn at risk as coronavirus hits hotel stays

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has warned it could axe up to 6,000 jobs as the coronavirus crisis continues to hit demand for hotel stays.

Premier Inn has eight hotels in Norfolk, four in Norwich, two in Great Yarmouth and hotels in Thetford and King’s Lynn. It also has one in Lowestoft.

Whitbread has begun consulting staff and has said it hopes the majority of the cuts can be made voluntarily.

The group said the cuts would impact 18pc of the total workforce across its hotel and restaurant brands, which also includes the Beefeater pubs and Brewers Fayre chains.

It is hoping a “significant proportion” of the job cuts will be made through voluntary redundancy and lowered contracted hours for some staff.

Whitbread said the plans come as demand is set to remain subdued in the short to medium-term and with the Government’s furlough scheme coming to an end next month.

The job losses also come on top of cuts to reduce its head office workforce by up to a fifth.

Alison Brittain, chief executive of Whitbread, said: “With demand for travel remaining subdued, we are now having to make some very difficult decisions, and it is with great regret that today we are announcing our intention to enter into a consultation process that could result in up to 6,000 redundancies in the UK, of which it is hoped that a significant proportion can be achieved voluntarily.”