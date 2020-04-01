Search

Poundland closes 100 branches – including in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 01 April 2020

Poundland in the Vancouver Quarter, King's Lynn, is closing due to coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Value retailer Poundland is closing one of its Norfolk stores and furloughing staff because of coronavirus.

The retailer is closing its branch in the Vancouver Centre, in King’s Lynn. All other Poundland stores, including the one in Castle Quarter, Norwich, are understood to be staying open.

It comes after discount store QD, also deemed to be selling ‘essential’ items, announced this week it was closing its stores.

MORE: Claudia Schiffer wins first battle against council in row over neighbour’s home

Poundland announced it was closing stores in retail parks and shopping centres, where there was more than one store in an area and if there were not enough employees to staff a branch properly.

The company, which served almost three million customers last week, said eight out of nine Poundland stores would remain open.

Barry Williams, managing director, said: “It has been an amazing effort by all our colleagues. But people’s buying patterns are naturally changing as they stick to the government’s advice to stay at home and this is having an impact.

“The measures we’re taking, such as putting some stores into hibernation, will help us better serve communities from the majority of stores that remain open during this period of disruption.

“It will make sure we’re well placed for recovery once the country emerges from its current battle.”

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

‘Lockdown could last into June’ - Coronavirus expert answers our key questions

Prof Paul Hunter of the UEA's Norwich medical school has answered questions about coronavirus. Photo: Bill Smith

Can I take my dog on two walks a day? Coronavirus pet questions answered

Many owners have been left wondering how they can walk their dog properly during the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus blamed for permanent closure of Norfolk’s only Taco Bell restaurant

The opening of the new Taco Bell in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library
