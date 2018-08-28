Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Hundreds of Poundland engagement rings sold across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:56 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 08 February 2019

All four avaliable engagement rings from Poundland. Photo: Supplied by Talker Tailor

All four avaliable engagement rings from Poundland. Photo: Supplied by Talker Tailor

Suppled by Talker Tailor

Hundreds of prospective brides and bridgrooms in Norfolk could find themselves proposed to - with a Poundland engagement ring.

Silver, round cut engagement ring from Poundland. Photo: Suppled by Talker TailorSilver, round cut engagement ring from Poundland. Photo: Suppled by Talker Tailor

The budget chain says the £1 love tokens have been flying off the shelves since they went on sale last month.

King’s Lynn, which has got through 200, Norwich Riverside, which has sold 100 and Thetford which has sold 72, have all sold out.

You can still get them in Dereham, Great Yarmouth and Norwich centre, which has 30 left from a delivery of 500.

Traditionally engagement rings are supposed to cost the equivalent of three months salary, but 21st Century suitors are opting for a more cost-effective way to ask for their significant’s hand.

Red heart cut engagement ring from Poundland. Photo: Supplied by Talker TailorRed heart cut engagement ring from Poundland. Photo: Supplied by Talker Tailor

Made with cubic zirconia, the rings have gemstones resembling diamond, ruby and topaz set in a band of gold or silver, and are presented in a plush red box, fitting for the occasion.

Marketed as a placeholder ring, the idea is to use the cheap option while saving up for the real thing.

Archant Bride digital editor Sarah George said: “Engagement placeholder rings seem to be breaking through as a trend in the market and Poundland has got in on the act with £1 engagement rings.

“I don’t see the tradition of spending a percentage of your annual salary on an engagement ring becoming a thing of the past, engagement placeholder rings simply change the proposal process and save brides and grooms from splashing out on a ring that their partner might not actually like.”

Blue marquise engagement ring from Poundland. Photo: Suppled by Talker TailorBlue marquise engagement ring from Poundland. Photo: Suppled by Talker Tailor

Based on a survey conducted by jewellery retailer William May on 2,250 adults in the UK last year, the average amount being spent on a ring for their betrothed was £1,471. However, in Norfolk the average price being spent on an engagement ring above average at £1,642.86.

Poundland jewellery buyer Frances O’Sullivan said: “These are beautiful placeholder rings. We’re looking forward to a #PoundlandProposal becoming the way it’s done. Our Bling Ring is setting the scene for the real deal.”

Poundland wants proposers to share their success (or failures) on social media with the hashtags #onepoundproposal and #blingring.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

The sawn-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

Pictured: Moment UEA graduate turned cocaine dealer is arrested in Camden after three months on the run

Angela Davey was arrested in Camden by the Metropolitan Police after three months on the run. Picture: The Sun

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

#includeImage($article, 225)

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Call for average speed cameras to slow down rat-runners from NDR

Traffic on West End in Costessey. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Linnets must shine against Diamonds – Culverhouse

Kings Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew Usher

Hundreds of Poundland engagement rings sold across Norfolk

All four avaliable engagement rings from Poundland. Photo: Supplied by Talker Tailor

TEAM NEWS: Tom Trybull fit for duty but City duo carrying knocks ahead of Ipswich derby clash

Tom Trybull suffered a gashed foot in the win at Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists