Hundreds of Poundland engagement rings sold across Norfolk

All four avaliable engagement rings from Poundland. Photo: Supplied by Talker Tailor Suppled by Talker Tailor

Hundreds of prospective brides and bridgrooms in Norfolk could find themselves proposed to - with a Poundland engagement ring.

Silver, round cut engagement ring from Poundland. Photo: Suppled by Talker Tailor Silver, round cut engagement ring from Poundland. Photo: Suppled by Talker Tailor

The budget chain says the £1 love tokens have been flying off the shelves since they went on sale last month.

King’s Lynn, which has got through 200, Norwich Riverside, which has sold 100 and Thetford which has sold 72, have all sold out.

You can still get them in Dereham, Great Yarmouth and Norwich centre, which has 30 left from a delivery of 500.

Traditionally engagement rings are supposed to cost the equivalent of three months salary, but 21st Century suitors are opting for a more cost-effective way to ask for their significant’s hand.

Red heart cut engagement ring from Poundland. Photo: Supplied by Talker Tailor Red heart cut engagement ring from Poundland. Photo: Supplied by Talker Tailor

Made with cubic zirconia, the rings have gemstones resembling diamond, ruby and topaz set in a band of gold or silver, and are presented in a plush red box, fitting for the occasion.

Marketed as a placeholder ring, the idea is to use the cheap option while saving up for the real thing.

Archant Bride digital editor Sarah George said: “Engagement placeholder rings seem to be breaking through as a trend in the market and Poundland has got in on the act with £1 engagement rings.

“I don’t see the tradition of spending a percentage of your annual salary on an engagement ring becoming a thing of the past, engagement placeholder rings simply change the proposal process and save brides and grooms from splashing out on a ring that their partner might not actually like.”

Blue marquise engagement ring from Poundland. Photo: Suppled by Talker Tailor Blue marquise engagement ring from Poundland. Photo: Suppled by Talker Tailor

Based on a survey conducted by jewellery retailer William May on 2,250 adults in the UK last year, the average amount being spent on a ring for their betrothed was £1,471. However, in Norfolk the average price being spent on an engagement ring above average at £1,642.86.

Poundland jewellery buyer Frances O’Sullivan said: “These are beautiful placeholder rings. We’re looking forward to a #PoundlandProposal becoming the way it’s done. Our Bling Ring is setting the scene for the real deal.”

Poundland wants proposers to share their success (or failures) on social media with the hashtags #onepoundproposal and #blingring.