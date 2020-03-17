Search

Owner of holiday resort Potters ‘broken-hearted’ after closing because of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:06 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 17 March 2020

John Potter, who runs Potters. Pic: Archant

The boss of Potters Resort in Norfolk has taken the “unprecedented step” of closing “for the foreseeable future” because of coronavirus.

John Potter, who took over the helm from his late father, Brian Potter, said he was “broken-hearted”.

Following the government’s advice, the five star holiday village, started in Hemsby by Herbert Potter in 1920 , will close completely.

MORE: Thousands of jobs axed as 531 Carphone Warehouse stores to close

Potters Resort is now closed. Pic: ArchantPotters Resort is now closed. Pic: Archant

It comes as many businesses are affected by the government’s plea to try not to attend large gatherings.

In a statement, the holiday park, situated on the Norfolk/Suffolk border, stated: “Further to the government’s statement recommending that everyone should avoid unnecessary contact, close social proximity, or travel, we have taken the unprecedented precaution of closing Potters Resort for the foreseeable future.

“We are mindful of the impact of this extraordinary crisis on our guests, staff, and suppliers. We have to pull together as friends, colleagues and loved ones to help and protect the most at risk in our society.

“Our reservations team will continue to advise our guests as to the situation regarding their individual breaks.”

For those who have booked a holiday, people are being advised they will be contacted by staff unless the booking is less than seven days away. Those people should ring 0333 3207 480.

For updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here

