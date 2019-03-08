Search

Post Office to close as part of plan to move Co-Op to former pub site

PUBLISHED: 16:04 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 17 September 2019

The post office, which is inside the Cooperative convenience store on Westwood Avenue in Lowestoft will shut its doors. Picture: Google Maps

The post office, which is inside the Cooperative convenience store on Westwood Avenue in Lowestoft will shut its doors. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A post office is to close in the coming months after the store currently hosting the service relocates to the site of a former pub.

The post office, which is inside the Co-operative convenience store on Westwood Avenue, in Lowestoft, will close on November 7.

A spokesperson from the Post Office, said: "The Co-op store on Westwood Avenue is closing on November 7 and Westwood Avenue post office, based within the store will have to close too. We have recently received the resignation from the operator.

"We understand how important a post office is to a community and we would like to reassure customers that we are working hard to maintain a post office in that area.

"Any retailer interested in incorporating a post office in their premises should email ND.enquiries@postoffice.co.uk or 0333 345 5560, then select option 2. The vacancy will also soon be appearing on our run a post office website," they said.

The Co-Op convenience store will open in the former Suffolk Punch pub after a planning application was submitted to the East Suffolk Council.

You may also want to watch:

The Suffolk Punch Pub which was on the corner of Westwood Avenue and Pinewood Avenue has been closed since 2016.

The application also includes details of a 24-space customer car park, including two disabled bays, two parent-and-child spaces, and two dedicated residential spaces.

A spokesperson from the Central England Co-Op, said: "The society can confirm its food store on Westwood Avenue, Lowestoft, will close on November 7 and our new store on Pinewood Avenue, Lowestoft, will open on Friday, November 8.

"All colleagues from Westwood Avenue will be transferring over to the new store.

"The new store will provide customers with an improved shopping experience, a wide range of products from everyday necessities to something a little more special and pioneering energy efficient technologies to minimise environmental impact.

"Due to the changing shopping habits and a fall in usage, we have taken the decision to not transfer the post office to the new store in Pinewood Avenue. Post Office Limited has been given formal notification of the closure."

Are you concerned about the closure? Contact greta.levy@archant.co.uk.

