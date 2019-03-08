Mum hits out at Norfolk attraction's 'tax on tall children'

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

One of Norfolk's biggest attractions is under fire after introducing a 'pay-by-height' rule which left one family paying a full adult price for a two-year-old.

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure introduced the new rules in April stating that children measuring above 90cm - about 3ft - would be charged the full adult price.

Since the change the park has been attacked online with some visitors claiming the pricing structure is unfair.

However, the attraction says it offers a good range of areas for younger children, and it made the changes following significant research into the fairest pricing system.

Abbie Lewis, from Poringland, said her daughter Darcie - who is tall for her age - was measured on entry into the attraction in Lenwade.

Adam Gomour, company director at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Pic: Archant

Because she was just over 90cm the toddler was classed as an adult and charged the full "at the gate" price of £16.95.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure at Lenwade. Pic: Archant

Abbie paid full price for Darcie even though the toddler was too young to enjoy the extra attractions.

Meanwhile, Darcie's little cousin, Aria, also two, got in for free because she measured under the 90cm height restriction.

Abbie, who is demanding a refund, said: "It ruined the day, we had gone because it was Father's Day so my husband Ryan got in free but if it hadn't been for the fact Darcie was so excited at going to the attraction, I would have come home. It really spoilt our day because we didn't have much money left to spend there afterwards.

"I think its's disgusting that she has been penalised for something which is out of her control. It's like a tax on tall children. She spent the majority of the day in her buggy. The only difference her being 90cm made was she could go on the ridiculously high slide which she was clearly too small and young for."

Two-year-old Darcie Lewis with her dinosaurs at her home in Poringland. Darcie is tall for her age, over 90cm, and so her family were charged full price for her entry into Roar Dinosaur Adventure Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But the change has sparked other parents to vent their annoyance on social media with calls for a rethink.

Company director Adam Goymour said: "We are very sorry to hear that Mrs Lewis is unhappy with her visit. We have received her email and we are happy to respond to her directly.

"We are pleased to offer areas specifically dedicated to younger children including our indoor play area Dinomite, Tiny Terrorsaurs and our brand new Dippy-Ville as well as the dinosaur park areas.

"We introduced the new height-based admissions system following significant research into the fairest way to implement our pricing structure."

Two-year-old Darcie Lewis with her dinosaurs at her home in Poringland. Darcie is tall for her age, over 90cm, and so her family were charged full price for her entry into Roar Dinosaur Adventure Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two-year-old Darcie Lewis with her dinosaurs at her home in Poringland. Darcie is tall for her age, over 90cm, and so her family were charged full price for her entry into Roar Dinosaur Adventure Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two-year-old Darcie Lewis with her dinosaurs at her home in Poringland. Darcie is tall for her age, over 90cm, and so her family were charged full price for her entry into Roar Dinosaur Adventure Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY