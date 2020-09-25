‘It’s part of our community’: Popular soft play area could reopen under new owners

Monsters soft play area in Diss could reopen under new owners, Hanner Rubio and Adam Lenoard. Photo: Emily Thomson

Monsters soft play area in Diss could reopen under new owners, Hanner Rubio and Adam Lenoard. Photo: Emily Thomson

A town’s popular soft play area could be brought back, after a pair of dads with “big plans” put in a bid to takeover the business.

A sensory room for children with learning disabilities, healthy food cooked to order and a revamp inside, are some of Adam Leonard’s and Hanner Rubio’s plans for Monsters play area in Diss.

After the previous owners closed its doors back in August, Mr Leonard, a father-of-one, and Mr Rubio, a father-of-two, from Diss, thought they could be the men to save the business, which has been a popular destination for families across Norfolk for the last 16 years.

Monsters soft play area in Diss could reopen under new owners, Hanner Rubio and Adam Lenoard. Photo: Emily Thomson

Mr Leonard said: “I was away on holiday and I am part of the Diss community site and I saw it was closing down and I was really sad about it, because my little girl went there as a baby.

“Monsters was a massive part of our community, which has been taken away. So, when I announced I wanted to take it over, the feedback I got was amazing.

“Diss is a friendly community, they want it run by somebody local and they want it to thrive – and I think I can do that.”

Monsters soft play area in Diss could reopen under new owners, Hanner Rubio and Adam Lenoard. Photo: Emily Thomson

With a background in adult social care, Mr Lenoard said he wants to make it a more inclusive environment for families and children with autism and learning disabilities.

And with Mr Rubio’s skills as a businessman and restaurant owner, the pair are set to submit their application to take over Monsters to the building’s owner, Reads Property Developments.

Mr Leonard added: “I have worked with adults with learning difficulties for more than 11 years, so I saw this as an opportunity to do more for families who have children with autism and learning disabilities – because there is nothing around here for them.

“We want to revamp the inside and create a sensory room with fibreoptic lights, different textures, interactive floor mats, bubbles tubes and bean bags.

“Also hoists for wheel chair users so they can get in and out of the ball bits.

“And we want to provide good quality, healthy food cooked to order, so we can meet different dietary requirements.

“We want this to be a calm and relaxing atmosphere for all families to come and enjoy.”

The pair say they will shortly submit a bid to take over the venue.