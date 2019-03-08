Fundraising couple call time on thatched pub

Owners of The Kings Head in North Lopham, Angie and George Estcourt who are set to retire.

A couple who have spent years behind the bar at a popular Norfolk pub are preparing to pull their last pints.

George and Angie Estcourt at the King's Head pub in North Lopham. Pic: Archant George and Angie Estcourt at the King's Head pub in North Lopham. Pic: Archant

George and Angie Estcourt who run the King's Head in North Lopham, near Diss, are selling the thatched 18th century building for £399,950.

The couple, who previously owned The Cross Keys in nearby Redgrave, made the pub the centre of the local community during their time behind the bar holding a plethora of fundraising events.

But now they have decided to retire - and are looking forward to spending more time on the other side of the bar.

"We'll come back as customers and enjoy a drink with our locals," said George. "The highlight for us has been being part of the community and holding all the events and getting so many thank you letters and cards from people."

The Kings Head, North Lopham, up for sale. Photo: Archant The Kings Head, North Lopham, up for sale. Photo: Archant

All kinds of charity events were held at the pub - many raising funds for customers whose lives had been affected by illness - including raffles, face painting and hog roasts.

But the couple also made the pub the centre of the community by hosting various fun events including visits by poets to live folk music, quiz nights and even a cake baking contest just for men.

They also offered home cooked meals with a bar menu and a la Carte offering traditional dishes and hearty puddings such as treacle sponge and lemon meringue.

The pub, for sale with Christie & Co, includes the pub which has a dining area for 24, a separate bar with a games area as well as three new en suite bedrooms for let.

The pub also comes with owner's accommodation of two bedrooms, a lounge and shower room. Outside is a large car park and patio seating area.

The pub dates to 1792, originally used by a weaver, and with a stable but a century later had become a pub as it was sold to a brewery in 1876 and in 1939 hosted the sale of household items belonging to a Leonard Blower including two pianos, four oil cooking stoves and even a lawn mower.